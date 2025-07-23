Copper golem brings a new kind of decoration to Minecraft

Mojang has recently added a brand new feature to the upcoming copper golem mob in Minecraft. At first, the copper golem mob was primarily used for sorting out chests in a base. Now, however, it can also be used as a brand new decoration block. This type of decoration is called a statue, which is completely new to the game.

Here is more to know about how the copper golem will become a statue in Minecraft once it is released in the fall game drop.

Minecraft gets a new decoration block with a copper golem statue

Copper golem brings a statue as a brand-new type of decoration

Copper golem will become a statue when it fully oxidizes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golem is the first mob or feature that brings a brand new kind of decoration block to Minecraft. This type of decoration block can be categorized as a statue. Ever since the sandbox title released in 2011, players have only been able to get mob heads as decoration items to hang or place in their base. Now, however, they will also be able to place cute copper golems that have converted into a statue.

Copper golems were the only ones that could have brought statues as decoration blocks in Minecraft, thanks to their oxidation mechanics.

Since copper golem is made up of copper, they can get oxidized as time goes by. When these copper golems are fully oxidized, they will become completely still in their animation. The statue can be clearly noticed by the golem's eyes, which will no longer have the yellow light in them. Hence, because of oxidation, copper golems are a great mob choice to bring statues as decorative pieces to the game.

Other details about the copper golem statue

Copper golem statue can be resurrected and can be mined and picked up as a block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When a copper golem becomes a statue, players can interact with it in various ways. For starters, they can right-click on the statue to cycle through four different animations: standing, sitting, running, and jumping.

Apart from that, if players want to bring the copper golem back to life, they need to scrap the oxidation off it using an axe. The oxidation will scrap in four stages, after which the copper golem will once again be alive. Players can also wax the copper golem statue using honeycomb to lock the oxidation stage.

Finally, players can also mine the copper golem statue block using a pickaxe and pick it up as an item. The statue can then be placed anywhere.

