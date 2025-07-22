  • home icon
Minecraft announces new shelf block, a decoration for your base

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:29 GMT
Mojang introduces new shelf block for the game drop coming in the fall (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mojang recently announced a brand new block called the shelf for Minecraft. This block was introduced in the latest Bedrock Edition beta and preview version 1.21.110.20. It is part of the upcoming game drop for the game that is scheduled to come out sometime in the fall. It is quite an interesting block that can store items in a unique decorative manner.

Here is more to know about the new upcoming shelf block in Minecraft.

Details about the new shelf block are coming soon to Minecraft

What is a shelf made up of?

Shelf is a new kind of wood block that can be crafted with every single wood type in Minecraft. This means that different-colored shelves can be crafted using oak, spruce, birch, jungle, acacia, dark oak, mangrove, cherry, and more.

To craft a shelf, players will need any of six stripped logs, stripped stems, or blocks of stripped bamboo placed horizontally in the top and bottom crafting slots on a crafting table. This recipe will produce six shelf blocks in Minecraft.

How to use shelves in Minecraft

Shelves can be used to keep three stacks of items (Image via Mojang Studios)
The primary purpose of the shelf is to store three stacks worth of any item. For example, one shelf can store three stacks of any general item, with each stack having 64 units. If players interact with any of the three items placed on the shelves, they will get that item in the hotbar slot they have selected.

Shelves also have redstone capabilities when they are powered by a redstone torch, lever, button, or other blocks.

When one shelf is activated with redstone and a player interacts with it, the three items placed on it will automatically appear in the last three hotbar slots. When two shelves are adjacent to one another and are activated with redstone, all six items in those shelves will appear in the last six hotbar slots. Finally, when three shelves are adjacent and redstone activated, all nine items in those shelves will appear in all nine hotbar slots of the player.

Like so, shelves can be used to both display items as a decorative block and as a block to store useful items to quickly equip.

Edited by Akshat Kabra
