Minecraft fan recreates 90s gaming vibes with retro shader pack

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:43 GMT
A Minecraft player made a retro shader for the game
A Minecraft player made a retro shader for the game (Image via Reddit/TheSimonkey || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's appearance can be changed drastically using shader packs. Some of them can make the game look realistic, while others can emulate the look of classic games of the bygone era. The best part is that most of the shaders are available for free and quite easy to download or implement.

Redditor TheSimonkey shared some images on r/Minecraft, showing a shader they've developed inspired by the popular 2018 game Return of the Obra Dinn. The user mentioned that the look of the shaders can be customized to make it look like other retro gaming systems from the 90s, like the Virtualboy, Gameboy, the first PlayStation, and even the Macintosh Classic.

gooosekid said they recognized the look of the shader was inspired by Obra Dinn before even reading the description. They also mentioned that it looked quite good. Other players also pointed out how good Obra Dinn was, with Crabjock saying OP nailed the look of Obra Dinn, emphasizing how good the game is to those who haven't played or heard of it.

Meme-Feed said this hit them right in the nostalgia — like stepping back into the Alpha or early Beta days. The chunky, simple textures just work, especially paired with modern lighting. They felt it was super clean, classic Minecraft without feeling old. EgeProX called it the most unique shader they have ever come across.

Redditors react to the retro shader pack for the blocky game (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the retro shader pack for the blocky game (Image via Reddit)

wisemeat jokingly called the shaders “Minecraft: Gameboy Edition,” while NicoTheBear64 added to the joke by saying that they can finally play the blocky game on Vectrex. For those who do not know, the Vectrex was a gaming console that came out way back in the 1980s.

coolmint859 this was awesome and asked if there’s any way to see the shader code or at least get a description of the technique used. DarkDakurai said this looks like Return of the Obra Craft, joining the names of the two games.

Different shaders for Minecraft

Vibrant Visuals improves how the blocky world looks (Image via Mojang Studios)
Vibrant Visuals improves how the blocky world looks (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the weakest points of the blocky game is how dated it looks. Minecraft's aesthetics have remained more or less the same over the years. The recently released Vibrant Visuals has improved the lighting and shadows along with other visual aspects. However, it is currently available only for the Bedrock Edition.

Thankfully, many shader packs can change how the game looks and most of them are quite creative. Players can even turn the game look like Lego or some classic game like Legend of Zelda. This goes to show how active and dedicated the game’s community is.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
