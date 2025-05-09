Mojang should make these changes to improve Minecraft Vibrant Visuals

In the first Minecraft Live event of 2025, Mojang announced a brand new official visual upgrade for both Editions called Vibrant Visuals. They explained how this visual feature will completely change how the game looks and feels, with directional lighting, reflections, and various glowing textures. As of now, it will release on Bedrock Edition with the summer game drop, and will arrive on Java Edition at a later date.

Mojang is currently working hard on making Vibrant Visuals look beautiful while retaining the vanilla feel. However, an argument can be made that there are certain graphical tweaks they can implement to make the visual upgrade even more appealing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which Mojang can improve Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals

Better light and contrast management

Vibrant Visuals' light and contrast look quite weak compared to several Java Edition shaders. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals brings a brand new directional light feature through their Render Dragon engine. Through the visual upgrade, the sun itself becomes a point light source from which light falls on the world and bounces off various surfaces.

With the new engine, Mojang also brought directional and pixelated shadows. Because of these new light and shadow mechanics, the developers also have to keep an eye on internal contrast and gamma levels, even though they have provided an external brightness bar.

In the picture above, the left part is a screenshot of Vibrant Visuals, while the right part is a screenshot of complementary shaders from Java Edition. It is clearly visible that Vibrant Visuals have less contrast, because of which the overall scene looks hazy. On the other hand, complementary colors show higher contrast and better light mechanics.

Hence, it is safe to say that Mojang could bump up the overall contrast and light in Vibrant Visuals.

Cleaner underwater visibility

Underwater fog can be reduced in Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With Vibrant Visuals, Mojang brought all the new graphical improvements to Minecraft. They not only added new light, shadows, and reflection features, but they also improved volumetric fog both on the surface and underwater.

As of now, however, the underwater fog might be too strong. On the left side of the picture, we can see that the underwater fog removes details from blocks and makes them silhouetted.

On the right side, more established Java Edition shaders have a much more natural and gradual underwater fog, allowing players to see details on faraway blocks as well.

