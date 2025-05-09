This Minecraft modpack and world completely change the game's blocky and pixelated look

It is well known by now that Minecraft is a blocky and pixelated sandbox game in which players can create anything and explore its landscape. While other game developers aimed to increase their games' graphics and texture quality, Mojang retained the low-quality nature of its main title. Since the game welcomes all kinds of modifications, however, the community created some extremely realistic mods for it.

One of the modpacks that was created to make Minecraft ultra-realistic was Conquest Reforged. Furthermore, custom worlds were created for the modpack to make the game even more true to life, to a point where it might not look like Minecraft at all. Here is everything to know about Conquest Reforged and its maps.

Minecraft Conquest Reforged modpack and maps: Features and download guide

What is Conquest Reforged

Conquest Reforged is a massively detailed modpack for Minecraft. It was primarily designed to push the game's limit for texture and environment detail, along with adding a plethora of new blocks and other features. Conquest Reforged is an aesthetically pleasing modpack and spiritual successor to the Conquest_ resource pack.

The modpack adds hundreds of custom-made 32x textures for every block in the game, and even adds a whopping 12,000 unique blocks. While the base game has a landscape made up of full cube blocks, this modpack offers a mechanic where players can place sheets of grass and dirt blocks to create more gradual, smoother, and realistic landscapes.

It also adds various atmospheric features like invisible lighting, particle effects, animated wildlife, and more.

Even the creative mode inventory is completely reworked in Conquest Reforged, with a unique GUI inspired by fantasy-based games.

What are Conquest Reforged custom maps

Players have used Conquest Reforged to create various custom maps that look great. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Conquest Reforged offers great tools for players to create custom landscapes, it does not apply those special landscapes to a new world. The smoother landscapes are only possible when players manually terraform the area.

Thankfully, many people in the community have created stunning landscapes through the modpack and have made the worlds publicly available to download and witness. One of the most popular custom world creator named RedrangerBuilds, have multiple custom worlds for Conquest Reforged. Some of their world is behind a paywall, while others are free of charge.

After entering these worlds, players will witness what the modpack is truly capable of, since they will witness landscapes as shown in the picture above.

How to download and install Conquest Reforged and its custom maps in Minecraft?

Modpack can be installed through the Modrinth App, while a custom world can be manually placed. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Modrinth || PlanetMinecraft)

Players must understand that they must first download the Conquest Reforged modpack from a custom launcher called Modrinth. Then they can download and place the modpack's custom world in the game directory.

Here is a guide to download the modpack from the Modrinth App:

Download and install the Modrinth App from its official website. Log in to the official Microsoft account through the Modrinth App. The account should have Java Edition on it. Discover modpacks and search for Conquest Reforged. Hit install and wait for the app to download the entire modpack. Select the installed modpack icon from the left panel, click on the three dots beside the play button, and open the modpack's folder on the PC.

After installing the modpack, here is a guide to get a free Conquest Reforged custom map:

Search for RedrangerBuilds profile on PlanetMinecraft. Scroll through their work to find any custom world that does not have a yellow dollar icon on it. If it has a green file icon, it means that the file is free to download. Choose any custom world you want to witness and download it through a Mediafire link. Unzip the compressed file to get the world folder. Open the modpack's folder from the previous guide, and copy-paste the world folder into the 'saves' folder, where all other created worlds are located. Close every folder and tab. Run the Conquest Reforged modpack from the Modrinth app and enter any custom world from the single-player page.

