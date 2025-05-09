"The curse of Ph1lzA persists even today": Fans react as Minecraft player hilariously dies to a swarm of baby zombies

Minecraft might look like a simple and easy game, but it can get complicated and challenging in mere moments. Some mobs can overwhelm players despite them having great gear and weapons. One of the most challenging and annoying hostile entities in the game is the baby zombie, which is fast and very difficult to hit.

Ad

A player who goes by u/CosmicConsumables on Reddit recently shared a video on the Minecraft subreddit with a lengthy description.

While recording a "100 Days" Minecraft video, u/CosmicConsumables encountered an extremely rare event where multiple baby zombies spawned. According to them, this occurrence has only a 0.000625% chance of happening based on spawn rates.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/CosmicConsumables was not using any mods that would affect mob behavior — just visual and performance mods such as Complementary Shaders, Veinminer, and others. The game version shown in the video was 1.21.5, Java Edition.

Reacting to the post, u/FlyusAmongUs commented:

"The curse of Ph1lzA persists even today"

For those who may not know, Ph1lzA is a popular Minecraft YouTuber who died in Hardcore mode to a baby zombie, losing five years' worth of progress in the game. This is considered one of the most tragic deaths in the game's history.

Ad

Comment byu/CosmicConsumables from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/CosmicConsumables from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/DJLReach stated that this was a classic case of panic that escalated into a bad situation and ultimately became fatal. The user added that they had experienced something very similar.

Another player, u/SgtTamama, asked the original poster what they had done to provoke the baby zombies into attacking them.

Redditors react to the baby zombie attack video (Image via Reddit)

u/TOOplaye said the video was painful to watch until the end, as the player had ample time to build something safe in the corner and heal.

Ad

u/FlamingPhoenix2003 replied that the original poster was clearly panicking. Another player, u/bru_swayne, simply called it a skill issue.

The dangerous mobs of Minecraft

The hostile mobs of the blocky world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hostile mobs in Minecraft are a core part of what makes the game exciting and unpredictable. From the common zombie and skeleton to the explosive creeper and the terrifying enderman, these entities force players to keep their combat game on point, especially at night or in dark areas.

Ad

Each mob has unique behavior. Skeletons use ranged attacks, spiders can climb walls, and creepers silently approach before exploding.

Whether it’s fending off a while building the base or surviving an ambush in a mine, hostile mobs make sure that even in a game about building and creativity, survival and combat remain a serious part of the overall experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!