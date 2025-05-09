"The curse of Ph1lzA persists even today": Fans react as Minecraft player hilariously dies to a swarm of baby zombies

Minecraft might look like a simple and easy game, but it can get complicated and challenging in mere moments. Some mobs can overwhelm players despite them having great gear and weapons. One of the most challenging and annoying hostile entities in the game is the baby zombie, which is fast and very difficult to hit.
A player who goes by u/CosmicConsumables on Reddit recently shared a video on the Minecraft subreddit with a lengthy description.
While recording a "100 Days" Minecraft video, u/CosmicConsumables encountered an extremely rare event where multiple baby zombies spawned. According to them, this occurrence has only a 0.000625% chance of happening based on spawn rates.
u/CosmicConsumables was not using any mods that would affect mob behavior — just visual and performance mods such as Complementary Shaders, Veinminer, and others. The game version shown in the video was 1.21.5, Java Edition.
Reacting to the post, u/FlyusAmongUs commented:
"The curse of Ph1lzA persists even today"
For those who may not know, Ph1lzA is a popular Minecraft YouTuber who died in Hardcore mode to a baby zombie, losing five years' worth of progress in the game. This is considered one of the most tragic deaths in the game's history.
u/DJLReach stated that this was a classic case of panic that escalated into a bad situation and ultimately became fatal. The user added that they had experienced something very similar.
Another player, u/SgtTamama, asked the original poster what they had done to provoke the baby zombies into attacking them.
u/TOOplaye said the video was painful to watch until the end, as the player had ample time to build something safe in the corner and heal.
u/FlamingPhoenix2003 replied that the original poster was clearly panicking. Another player, u/bru_swayne, simply called it a skill issue.
The dangerous mobs of Minecraft
Hostile mobs in Minecraft are a core part of what makes the game exciting and unpredictable. From the common zombie and skeleton to the explosive creeper and the terrifying enderman, these entities force players to keep their combat game on point, especially at night or in dark areas.
Each mob has unique behavior. Skeletons use ranged attacks, spiders can climb walls, and creepers silently approach before exploding.
Whether it’s fending off a while building the base or surviving an ambush in a mine, hostile mobs make sure that even in a game about building and creativity, survival and combat remain a serious part of the overall experience.
