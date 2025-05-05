Which dangerous hostile mobs do not drop anything important in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of hostile mobs that will attack players in various ways. A player's aim is to survive in the wilderness, fight off hostile creatures, and gather resources to progress. Since some creatures attack, the game rewards players for killing them by giving them important resources. For example, creepers can drop gunpowder, enderman can drop ender pearls, and blazes can drop blaze rods.

While most hostile mobs have decent item drops, a few of them do not, despite being considered quite dangerous. Here are some of the most dangerous Minecraft mobs that do not drop any important items or blocks.

Deadly Minecraft mobs that do not drop anything important

Warden

Warden is the most terrifying creature that does not drop anything important. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Warden is arguably the most powerful and dangerous hostile mob in Minecraft. The beast spawns only in the Deep Dark biome, however, it does not spawn naturally when the biome generates. If players make a little noise in the biome, the sculk shrieker will get triggered, and the warden will appear.

The terrifying creature has extremely powerful melee and ranged attacks that can easily kill players in one or two hits.

When the warden was first introduced, many players took the mob as a challenge to kill and get what it dropped. However, Mojang made the mob in such a way that players were forced to avoid it rather than fight it. To do this, they added sculk catalyst block is the only loot a warden dropped. Since this block can be easily found in the Deep Dark biome, fighting and killing the warden became useless.

Hence, this is arguably the most deadly mob that does not have any important loot drops.

Piglin Brute

Piglin Brute is also a dangerous mob that does not drop anything apart from XP. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Piglin brute is also a dangerous hostile mob in Minecraft. It is arguably the deadliest in the entire Nether region because the creature carries a golden axe that deals a lot of damage. Piglin brutes always spawn in Bastion Remnants structures are will always be hostile towards players, regardless of any golden armor part.

Once killed, however, they will not drop anything apart from 20 XP points. Since the mob does not drop anything, it feels a bit useless and unnecessarily dangerous to fight it, particularly in a melee battle.

Vex

Vex is also a dangerous and annoying creature that does not drop anything. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The vex is another dangerous mob that does not drop a single item in Minecraft. Though it is less dangerous than the other two mobs mentioned before, it can be quite annoying and tricky to kill, especially because of its size and a special ability.

A vex can phase through any solid block, which makes players extremely vulnerable when fighting it. Additionally, since the creature's hitbox is quite small, the mob becomes a dangerous opponent.

If players manage to kill the mob, it will not drop anything apart from five XP points. Hence, it feels like the mob is particularly created to annoy players and put them in a dangerous situation without any major reward.

