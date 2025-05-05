Player simulates the 100 men vs 1 gorilla trend in Minecraft but with zombified piglins and a warden

Minecraft is not limited to its in-game mechanics and items like other titles. As such, players can do and make almost anything they wish, most of which is inspired by the internet and pop culture. Currently, a popular debate on various social media websites is who would win in a match of 100 men vs 1 gorilla. As a result, someone decided to do a practical demonstration.
A Minecraft player named u/CharityDismal1303 shared a video on the game’s subreddit, showing what would happen if 100 zombified piglins were to attack one warden. For those unaware, the warden is the strongest mob in the game. While this comparison might not be entirely accurate, it is still interesting to see the warden take on so many zombified piglins.
Reacting to the post, u/YupImNotAMurderer said this is very close to what they expected in the 100 men vs one gorilla debate. While many people will die initially, eventually, the gorilla will lose.
Another user, u/jbyrdab, said that the sword in the game is similar to a wiffleball real-life bat. This means it is not as effective as a sword and will not cause any real damage to the gorilla's vital parts.
u/TELDD said that using an iron golem instead of the warden would be a more accurate comparison since the latter has the advantage of using a sonic boom that causes a lot of damage. Gorillas cannot use such attacks.
u/aladdinboy424 replied, saying that the iron golem would die twice as fast here, and that the warden is the closest representation of a real-life gorilla. The user added that the powerful mob used sonic boom only once in the fight, keeping things mostly fair.
u/TELDD said that while the iron golem would die faster, it makes sense, as gorillas are also vulnerable to damage.
The various mobs of Minecraft
The world of Minecraft is filled with different mobs that offer enhanced game mechanics and items. The developers recently added new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens found in colder and warmer environments. This makes the world more layered and fun to explore.
Mojang Studios should consider adding more challenging mobs in biomes that offer good loot. For example, the warden is the most challenging mob in the game, but does not offer useful loot. Thus, fighting it is not worth the risk unless you wish to do so for the fun of it or are facing it for the first time.
