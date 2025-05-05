6 best Minecraft resource packs for tree leaves

Minecraft's first dimension, the Overworld, has all kinds of trees generating in different biomes. Players can find oak, spruce, dark oak, and other kinds of trees. Since the game is entirely made up of pixelated blocks, even the leaves on these trees are essentially blocks, which can look quite unrealistic.
Thankfully, there are many resource packs that try to make tree leaves look more random and realistic. Here are a few of the best resource packs for leaves in Minecraft.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 6 great resource packs for leaves in Minecraft
1) Motschen Better Leaves
Motschen's Better Leaves is the most popular resource pack in the list for adding more details to Minecraft trees. As the picture above depicts, this resource packs add new 3D leaf textures coming out of leaf blocks, adding more randomness to them. These textures aim to make leaf blocks not look like cubes.
The resource pack has more than 16,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone. It is considered the default pack for Minecraft leaves.
2) Jerm's Better Leaves Add-on
Jerm's Better Leaves is another great resource pack for tree leaves in Minecraft. This resource pack looks similar to Motschen's, but it adds even more 3D textures coming out of leaf blocks. While using this resource pack, tree leaves will hardly look like they are cubes.
Furthermore, the textures this resource pack brings to Minecraft are compatible with shaders. This means light will act naturally with the resource pack's textures.
3) Xali's Bushy Leaves
xali's Bushy Leaves is another iteration of adding 3D leaf textures coming out of leaf blocks to make them more realistic. This resource pack is slightly different from the previous two since its leaf textures are a lot larger. Each leaf in the texture can be distinctly spotted. Hence, in some ways, it is a more realistic resource pack than others.
4) Dronko's alternative Bushy Leaves
Dronko's alternative Bushy Leaves is a unique resource pack for leaves because it does not add extra 3D textures coming vertically out from leaf blocks. Instead, it adds various new leaf blocks and half slabs to the leaf blocks themselves.
Leaf blocks from different trees have different configurations of extra leaf slab textures attached to them. For example, spruce leaf blocks will have a half slab of textures attached to their bottom.
When these leaf blocks generate on trees randomly, they create a uniquely random configuration.
5) Cubic Leaves
Cubic leaves is also quite similar to Dronko's alternative Bushy Leaves resource pack, but it has a different approach in adding slabs to leaf blocks to remove their cubic shape. This particular resource pack only adds one leaf slab texture to each leaf block. Different leaf blocks in Minecraft have different orientations of the leaf slab texture.
When the leaf blocks randomly generate on a tree, these textures add more randomness to the tree since the slabs prevent the players from seeing that leaves are cube-shaped.
6) Bushy Leaves
Bushy Leaves is another decent resource pack that makes leaf blocks bushier than they are. As the picture of the oak tree depicts, it is a unique resource pack since it changes how tree leaves look. Though the picture shows an oak tree, its leaves look like they were from a spruce tree. This might confuse players, but the quality of extra textures the resource pack adds is phenomenal.
The pack makes trees look quite natural by adding loads of extra leaf textures vertically protruding from leaf blocks.
