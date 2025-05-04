One iconic and funny Minecraft Bedrock bug is getting fixed in the next update

Minecraft Bedrock bugs are an integral part of the game, and over the years, players have faced an array of glitches and issues. Mojang is usually quick to root out these bugs and address them as part of hotfixes and updates. Similarly, this iconic and funny bug concerning loot in woodland mansions is finally set to get fixed with the upcoming update.

Here's everything you need to know about the funny Minecraft Bedrock bug that is getting fixed in the next update.

Iconic and funny Minecraft Bedrock bug is finally getting fixed in the next update

This Minecraft Bedrock bug has been in the game for five years (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There is a rather iconic and funny Minecraft Bedrock bug that has been there in the game for a while now, and players have noticed how unique it is. A glitch in the game results in items in chests within a Woodland Mansion having efficiency 1, making it a rather interesting issue.

Woodland Mansions are known to be notoriously difficult to infiltrate, and players take a lot of effort to get in and loot these structures. However, during looting these items, gamers noticed that items in chests started receiving the efficiency 1 status effect, which makes no sense.

Items like golden apples, clothing, and other items started receiving this status. These are items that cannot have the enchantment applied to them. Instead of receiving regular enchanted items, they received items with an efficiency 1 applied to them. The original Minecraft bug MCPE-109048 has been duplicated in an array of bug reports over the years, making it a notorious glitch in the game.

Instead of generating with an enchanted iron pickaxe, it spawns items that cannot have enchantments possessing the particular status effect. It was first reported back in 2020, and now, after five years, it is set to be resolved as part of the next major update to the game. Once the bug is resolved, players will finally be able to get the regular loot from these chests instead of the bugged items.

Apart from resolving this Minecraft Bedrock bug, the 1.21.80 update will also institute an array of new features and changes to the game, ranging from flat worlds presets to Realms overhaul, and more. It will also make modifications to the UI and improvements to the gameplay to offer players a seamless gaming experience.

