Minecraft Vex guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

In Minecraft, players encounter many hostile mobs. Mobs like zombies, skeletons, and spiders are common and easy to defeat, while evokers, ravagers, withers, and ender dragons are rare and can be extremely tough. One of the game's smallest and most annoying hostile mobs is called a vex, which is both dangerous and difficult to kill.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the pixie-like creature from Minecraft.

Everything to know about the vex in Minecraft

Spawning locations

The vex can only spawn in Minecraft through Evokers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The vex is a rare mob that is essentially part of Evokers – rare, hostile creatures that spawn in Woodland Mansions or village raids. They can spawn on the second or third floors of the mansion and will do so after the third wave in a raid.

Ad

Trending

Vexes are a type of attack evokers use against players, iron golems, and villagers. These small flying creatures spawn when evokers raise their hands, chant a spell, and particles appear near their hands.

Apart from that, vexes cannot spawn in a regular survival world. The game has spawn eggs and command lines to spawn the mob in creative mode.

Appearance and behavior

The vex is a pixie-like creature that can attack entities with iron swords and phase through blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

As the picture depicts, vexes are small flying creatures with white broken wings, white eyes, frowning eyebrows, and gray skin like other Illagers (evokers, vindicators, and ravagers).

Ad

One of the vex's most striking and deadly abilities is that it can phase through any solid block. This means that if a player blocks themselves in a hole, they can still be found and attacked. Hence, the only way to evade them is to kill them. Vexes attack players, villagers, wandering traders, iron golems, and snow golems.

While provoked, they will quickly fly around to evade attacks from a player while dealing heavy blows using their iron swords.

Ad

In easy mode, they can deal 2.7 hearts of damage. In normal mode, they can deal 4.5 hearts of damage, while in hard mode, they can deal 6.7 hearts of damage. This makes them one of the deadliest mobs in the game.

Item drops

A vex only drops five XP points when killed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, not all dangerous mobs drop important items or resources upon death. The same goes for vexes, as they only drop 5 XP points when killed. They will not drop their iron swords or any unique items that players can use.

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!