New spawn egg textures in Minecraft are a breath of fresh air in the creative mode inventory

Mojang Studios recently released a new Minecraft snapshot 25w08a where they made several major changes to the game. One of the highlights of the snapshot was the introduction to new spawn egg textures. The spawn eggs of every single mob in the game were completely retextured to resemble them. This change will soon arrive in the next game drop.

It is safe to say that the new spawn egg textures will make creative inventory much more interesting to witness and also easy to use.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Ways in which new spawn egg textures offer visual and utility improvements in Minecraft

Creative inventory will be interesting to browse through

Creative inventory will look quite interesting with new spawn eggs

Previously, every spawn egg in Minecraft looked the same and only had a different base and accent color to denote each kind of mob. The spawn egg section in the creative mode inventory looked quite stale. Players did not seem bothered by how each egg looked and mostly focused on spawning the desired mob.

With the new spawn egg texture, however, the eggs will be interesting to witness in the creative inventory, as each one has a unique texture. For example, a panda spawn egg has black ears protruding, black spots around its eyes, and a black nose. Meanwhile, a pig spawn egg is completely pink in color with only its snout on the egg.

When the next game drop arrives, players will want to open the spawn egg section of the creative inventory and check out every spawn egg texture.

New spawn egg textures will help players spot the desired egg more quickly

Players will be able to find the desired spawn egg quicker through these new textures

The main aim of introducing new textures to spawn eggs was to ensure that players find the desired egg quickly from the creative inventory. It is safe to say that with these new spawn egg textures, players will be able to spot the egg they want to use much quicker.

Currently, players usually search for a specific spawn egg from the search feature in the creative inventory. Though they can open the spawn egg section in the inventory, it can be tougher to find a specific egg.

With the new textures, however, a specific mob's egg can be easily spotted since each spawn egg looks like its corresponding mob. Though players will have to make themselves accustomed to each texture, it will help them find specific spawn eggs much faster. After a while, they might even ditch the search system and directly pick spawn eggs from the dedicated section.

