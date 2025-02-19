Minecraft player discovers five ancient debris blocks from one explosion

Minecraft players often find some incredible things inside the game that they then share on Reddit. This time, Redditor u/SouthernPotential616 shared a screenshot with the caption "I think I just won the lottery" on the popular r/Minecraft subreddit. The post reveals an astonishing find: five ancient debris blocks (the rarest material in the game), all uncovered from a single explosion.

Ad

Ad

Trending

This extraordinary stroke of luck ignited a wave of excitement and speculation among viewers of the post, prompting Minecraft players to wonder: how rare is this feat, and what are the odds of replicating such a fortunate find?

Redditors discuss how to collect more ancient debris in Minecraft (Image via u/SouthernPotential616 on Reddit)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Garbagemunki stated that explosions were too much work for them, citing the effort involved in dealing with flames and lava. Instead, they preferred mining a straight 2x1 tunnel, which they claimed yielded the 16 required resources they were looking for.

Ad

In response, u/bcoates26 suggested using a fire resistance potion and sprinting, arguing that it was possible to obtain 16 resources within eight minutes. u/Garbagemunki countered, highlighting the complexities of tunneling, setting beds, exploding them, and cleaning up the aftermath, expressing doubt that 16 resources could be reliably obtained in eight minutes using that method.

Comment byu/SouthernPotential616 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/bcoates26 then clarified that they didn't use beds and instead sprinted through lava with an insta-mine pickaxe, ignoring debris until the potion ran out.

u/I_Am_Become_Salt shared their method as well, which involved copying an industrial creeper farm, eating a desert, and then detonating 80 stacks of TNT at the correct level, before leaving the area.

Comment byu/SouthernPotential616 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Meanwhile, u/Magix2529 wanted to know how much ancient debris was found. A lot of comments then continued and expanded on this.

What is ancient debris in Minecraft?

Ancient debris is essential to make netherite (Image via Mojang Studios)

This ultra-rare ore is one of the coolest additions to the game and can be found exclusively in the Nether. It acts as the main source of netherite scraps, which are essential for crafting netherite ingots. These ingots are used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite, the strongest and most durable material in the game. This is why ancient debris is considered so valuable among players.

Ad

Ancient debris cannot be destroyed by TNT or bed explosions. This makes it a valuable resource for explosive mining strategies. Moreover, it floats on lava and cannot be burned by fire, which makes it safer to mine in the Nether.

There are multiple mining strategies with their respective risks and rewards, and players continue to experiment with different methods to maximize their chances of obtaining this valuable resource. That said, getting five ancient debris blocks from a single explosion is indeed an extremely rare and lucky event in Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!