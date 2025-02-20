Minecraft fan shares interesting concept idea for an echo shield

Although Minecraft has many different items, players keep coming up with concepts for new ones. These concepts are not just ideas but are materialized into in-game items as resource packs or mods. From lightning mace to moving chests, players have come up with many interesting ideas that could be added by Mojang Studios to make the gameplay experience fun.

Ad

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Apprehensive_Owl476 shared some images on the game's subreddit showing the idea for a new item called “Echo Shield.” This item would be made using a normal shield and echo shards with animation.

Ad

Trending

The original poster explained the workings of this item in a comment. The idea is that the Echo Shield will absorb damage while blocking and charging with each hit. After 10 blocks, it releases a sonic boom that penetrates armor and knocks back entities in a 5x5 radius before entering cooldown.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Apprehensive_Owl1476 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Enchantments such as Reverb I-V reduce charge time or increase knockback distance with Shockwave I-III. The OP plans to make this mod eventually. Another user named u/Arsssh2 joked that this is the idea for a Vibranium shield.

Comment byu/Apprehensive_Owl1476 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

User u/Eclipse_of_Life opined that the animation of the shield was a bit too fast, and the way it looks makes the entire thing a little jarring. However, they appreciated the concept of this item.

The original poster replied, saying that the animation is not supposed to be that fast and that whatever is shared here is just to get the idea across. They suggested the animation speed will be slowed down and that they only play it when used to block an incoming attack. It remains just like an idle texture otherwise.

Ad

Redditors react to the sculk shield concept in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Apprehensive_Owl476/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/Greninja252010 suggested that the ripples can be made more frequent in intervals so they seem more like a wave rather than a pulse. User u/only_male_flutist added that it would be nice if the shield had a slow animation like that of a prismarine.

Ad

Players also suggest some changes to make the concept better (Image via Reddit/Apprehensive_Owl476/Mojang Studios)

User u/MilesAhXD said the shield could be slightly overpowered, and the way to fix it would be by making the crafting process more difficult. That was the only criticism they had for it and said this would otherwise be a wonderful addition not just as a mod but also in the vanilla game.

Ad

User u/angry_showbill suggested that the echo shards be combined to make blocks. The recipe for making the shield could require eight of these echo shard blocks. Another user named u/boster-mcman said that echo shards can be replaced with a sculk catalyst or four of them to make it even tougher to craft.

Minecraft players and their unique ideas for new items

The copper mace in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/ctkrocks/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a strong player community that actively contributes to the changes made in the game. Many players come up with new item ideas that are then turned into mods. What makes them even better is that most are free and easy to install.

Ad

Players come up with ideas by looking for a gap in the game. If a tool is missing or an existing item has limitations, they create new items and add them as mods. For example, the Tinkers’ Construct mod introduced a customizable tool system, allowing players to create advanced tools beyond the default options.

Another approach is expanding the game’s mechanics. Players often think about how to introduce new challenges and functionalities. The Thaumcraft mod added magical elements to the game. Recently a player improved the mace to give it more power and mechanics.

Mods like IndustrialCraft bring automation and advanced technology to Minecraft, influenced by industrial development concepts. Biomes O’ Plenty expands the world generation system, making the blocky world even better to explore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!