Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally making their way to the Java edition

Cosmetics and capes are an integral part of the game's appeal, and it seems that two popular Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes could finally be making their way to the Java edition. The pan and the founder's cape are coveted cosmetics that have been exclusive to the Bedrock edition for a long time. But it seems they are slowly making their way over to the counterpart.
Here's everything about the two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes making their way to the Java edition.
Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally making their way over to the Java edition
Minecraft's Java edition has received an array of capes ever since the migration in 2021, resulting in several cross-platform capes being made available for users. However, the Founder's cape and the Pan cape remained exclusive, available only for the Bedrock edition.
The Pan cape was given to players in May 2025 and resembles a pancake that can be observed when using the elytra with the item equipped. The founder's cape, on the other hand, was the first variant released in the character creator and was made available for download during MINECON Live 2019. It is an orange reskin of the MINECON 2011 cape featuring a creeper face.
Now, it seems that Mojang has started rewarding Java players who already own these Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes, further promoting the parity between both editions. Players have started receiving these exclusive capes in the Java edition, allowing them to show off their swag while playing on their PCs.
Parity between Bedrock and Java has been a major objective for Mojang, so it comes as no surprise that the developers are trying to bridge the gap as much as possible by removing certain Bedrock-exclusive features. Players who own these two capes can expect them to gradually show up in the Java edition.
