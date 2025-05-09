  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally making their way to the Java edition

Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally making their way to the Java edition

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 09, 2025 10:37 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes
Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally coming to the Java edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cosmetics and capes are an integral part of the game's appeal, and it seems that two popular Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes could finally be making their way to the Java edition. The pan and the founder's cape are coveted cosmetics that have been exclusive to the Bedrock edition for a long time. But it seems they are slowly making their way over to the counterpart.

Ad

Here's everything about the two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes making their way to the Java edition.

sk promotional banner

Two Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes are finally making their way over to the Java edition

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft's Java edition has received an array of capes ever since the migration in 2021, resulting in several cross-platform capes being made available for users. However, the Founder's cape and the Pan cape remained exclusive, available only for the Bedrock edition.

The Pan cape was given to players in May 2025 and resembles a pancake that can be observed when using the elytra with the item equipped. The founder's cape, on the other hand, was the first variant released in the character creator and was made available for download during MINECON Live 2019. It is an orange reskin of the MINECON 2011 cape featuring a creeper face.

Ad

Now, it seems that Mojang has started rewarding Java players who already own these Minecraft Bedrock exclusive capes, further promoting the parity between both editions. Players have started receiving these exclusive capes in the Java edition, allowing them to show off their swag while playing on their PCs.

Parity between Bedrock and Java has been a major objective for Mojang, so it comes as no surprise that the developers are trying to bridge the gap as much as possible by removing certain Bedrock-exclusive features. Players who own these two capes can expect them to gradually show up in the Java edition.

Ad

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications