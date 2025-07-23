How to get free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate their latest collaboration with the Smurf franchise. The developers have announced an exclusive DLC, and to celebrate its release, they are offering players a chance to cop these character creator items for free.
Here's how you can get the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock.
Guide to get the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Mojang has just announced a Smurfs DLC in partnership with Paramount and Shapescape, and to celebrate the release of the add-on, the developers are giving away free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock. These unique cosmetics will allow players to immerse themselves in their favorite blue world and deck up as a character from the universe.
Mojang is giving away two character creator items — a Smurf Hat and Smurf skin. The hat is inspired by the iconic headwear featured in movies, characterized by its signature white color and teardrop design. Meanwhile, the skin allows players to transform into the blue characters and join in on the fun.
Here's how you can get your hands on the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock:
- Open Minecraft Bedrock and ensure you sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures the item is claimed and added to your account.
- Head to the Dressing Room and look at the Featured Items catalog in the bottom section
- Click on the Smurf Hat and Smurf skin, which will usually be the first items. If you do not see it, slide the selection till you see the item.
- Once you click on the Smurf Hat and Smurf skin, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked Get in the bottom right section of the page. This is a free item and can be claimed without any Minecoins.
Once claimed, you can equip it right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room. Mojang Studios has not stated if this is a limited-time drop, but gamers can expect the free items to go away once the promotional period is over. To avoid missing out on the free cosmetics, follow the steps mentioned above and claim it at the earliest.
The developers are known to celebrate major events and franchise partnerships by giving away cosmetics and character creator items, adding to the ever-expanding list of offerings in the game. Head in-game and show off your love for the blue world in style.
Also read: 5 best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds
Check out our other Minecraft articles:
- How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options mod
- One happy ghast feature in Minecraft clearly doesn't make sense
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs in Minecraft
- How to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
- All the fishing enchantments explained
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!