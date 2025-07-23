How to get free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate their latest collaboration with the Smurf franchise. The developers have announced an exclusive DLC, and to celebrate its release, they are offering players a chance to cop these character creator items for free.

Ad

Here's how you can get the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock.

Guide to get the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock

Head to the Dressing room and claim the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just announced a Smurfs DLC in partnership with Paramount and Shapescape, and to celebrate the release of the add-on, the developers are giving away free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock. These unique cosmetics will allow players to immerse themselves in their favorite blue world and deck up as a character from the universe.

Ad

Trending

Mojang is giving away two character creator items — a Smurf Hat and Smurf skin. The hat is inspired by the iconic headwear featured in movies, characterized by its signature white color and teardrop design. Meanwhile, the skin allows players to transform into the blue characters and join in on the fun.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Smurf Hat and Smurf skin in Minecraft Bedrock:

Open Minecraft Bedrock and ensure you sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures the item is claimed and added to your account. Head to the Dressing Room and look at the Featured Items catalog in the bottom section Click on the Smurf Hat and Smurf skin, which will usually be the first items. If you do not see it, slide the selection till you see the item. Once you click on the Smurf Hat and Smurf skin, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked Get in the bottom right section of the page. This is a free item and can be claimed without any Minecoins.

Ad

Once claimed, you can equip it right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room. Mojang Studios has not stated if this is a limited-time drop, but gamers can expect the free items to go away once the promotional period is over. To avoid missing out on the free cosmetics, follow the steps mentioned above and claim it at the earliest.

The developers are known to celebrate major events and franchise partnerships by giving away cosmetics and character creator items, adding to the ever-expanding list of offerings in the game. Head in-game and show off your love for the blue world in style.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Minecraft hollow mountain seeds

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!