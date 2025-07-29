  • home icon
  Minecraft snapshot 25w31a patch notes: Copper golem, copper chest, shelf, and more

Minecraft snapshot 25w31a patch notes: Copper golem, copper chest, shelf, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Jul 29, 2025 15:59 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w31a patch notes
Minecraft snapshot 25w31a patch notes (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to game updates, Minecraft Java Edition usually receives features first in the form of snapshots. However, for the major features of 2025's third game drop, Bedrock players got to experience them earlier. That changes now, as Minecraft snapshot 25w31a brings the copper golem, copper chest, and more to Java Edition.

The third game drop for Minecraft in 2025 is a long-overdue copper update, featuring new uses for copper ingots in the form of the copper golem, copper chests, and copper equipment. Along with the copper update, Mojang is also adding new features like shelves, oxidizable lightning rods, and more to come later.

Let's go through the patch notes for the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w31a to find out what's new.

Minecraft snapshot 25w31a patch notes: Everything you need to know

New Features

  • Added Copper Chest
  • Added Copper Golem
  • Added Copper Golem Statue Block
  • Added Copper Equipment
  • Added Shelf

Copper Chest

Copper Chests is a new type of chest that has waxed and oxidized variants.

  • Copper Chests oxidizes over time and can be waxed like other Copper blocks
  • Copper Chests can be crafted using a Chest and Copper Ingots

Copper Golem

Copper Golem is a new mob which can be spawned by placing a Jack o'Lantern or Carved Pumpkin on top of a Copper block.

  • Copper Golem oxidize over time and can be waxed like Copper blocks
  • If the Copper Golem has fully oxidized and is not waxed it will turn into a Copper Golem Statue Block
  • When turned into a Copper Golem Statue the Copper Golem will drop any item it may be holding
  • A Copper Golem turned into a Copper Golem Statue will keep its name if named with a Name Tag
  • Copper Golem can help with sorting items into Chests
  • Interacting with the Copper Golem with an empty hand will make it drop its carried item
Copper Golem Item Sorting

  • If the Copper Golem is not holding an item, it will look for nearby Copper Chests to try to pick up an item
  • The Copper Golem will look in any oxidized and waxed Copper Chest variant to pick up items
  • It can pick up at most 16 items in a stack at a time
  • Any item in a Copper Chest can be picked up
  • If the Copper Golem is holding an item, it will look for nearby Chests to try to place the item in
  • The Copper Golem will look in Chests and Trapped Chests to try to place items
  • It can place an item in a Chest if it's empty, or if it contains the same type of item that it is holding in its hand
  • The Copper Golem will visit at most 10 Chests or Copper Chests in sequence to try to pick up or place an item
  • If no matching chest is found the Copper Golem will idle for 7 seconds before trying again
  • The search area for chests from the Copper Golem's position is horizontally 32 blocks and vertically 8 blocks
Copper Golem Statue Block

The Copper Golem Statue Block is a new type of decorative block which has waxed and oxidized variants.

  • The Copper Golem Statue Block oxidizes over time and can be waxed like Copper blocks
  • The pose of the block can be changed by interacting with it
  • If the Copper Golem Statue Block has no oxidation when interacted with using an Axe the block will turn into a Copper Golem
  • Each pose emits a Redstone comparator signal
Lightning Rod

  • Lightning Rods now oxidize like other Copper Blocks and the Lightning Rod on the Copper Golem

Copper Equipment

  • Added Copper Nugget
  • Added Copper armor
  • Added Copper Helmet, Copper Chestplate, Copper Leggings and Copper Boots
  • Copper armor has higher durability than leather and gold
  • Copper armor has slightly less enchantability than iron
  • Added Copper tools and weapons
  • Added Copper Axe, Copper Hoe, Copper Pickaxe, Copper Shovel and Copper Sword
  • Copper tools and weapons do the same amount of damage as stone, but have higher durability
  • Copper tools work faster and last longer than stone
  • Copper tools have higher enchantability than diamond, but slightly less than iron
  • Copper equipment can be crafted using Copper Ingots
  • Copper equipment can be repaired with Copper Ingots
  • Copper equipment turns into a Copper Nugget when smelted
  • Added Copper Horse Armor
  • Has the same loot table and chance of generating as Iron Horse Armor
  • Armor toughness: 4
Shelf

The Shelf is a new type of decorative block which comes in the following variants:

  • Oak
  • Spruce
  • Birch
  • Jungle
  • Acacia
  • Dark Oak
  • Mangrove
  • Cherry
  • Pale Oak
  • Bamboo
  • Crimson
  • Warped
  • The Shelf can be crafted from six matching blocks of any Stripped Log, Stripped Stem or Block of Stripped Bamboo, filling the top and bottom row
  • This recipe produces 6 Shelves
  • The Shelf can store up to 3 item stacks:
  • Interacting with any of the 3 slots on its front swaps the player's main hand item with the content of that slot
  • The Shelf displays all items it contains in front of it, similar to an Item Frame
  • While a Shelf is powered by Redstone, its front texture changes to reflect that it's powered; when placed next to each other, up to 3 powered Shelves will connect
  • Interacting with a single powered Shelf swaps all its contents with the 3 rightmost items in the player's hotbar
  • Interacting with two connected Shelves swaps their contents with the 6 rightmost items in the player's hotbar
  • Interacting with three connected Shelves swaps their contents with all items in the player's hotbar
  • It does not matter which of the connected Shelves the player interacts with
Accessibility

  • The "Attack/Destroy" and "Use Item/Place Block" keybinds are now toggleable, meaning they can be set to either "Hold" or "Toggle" in the Controls screen
  • Added "Invert Mouse X" option to the Mouse Settings screen, which inverts the mouse x-axis
  • Added "Sprint Window" option to the Controls screen, which represents the time window in ticks where double-tapping the forward key activates sprint

Changes

  • Monster Spawn Eggs now have a tooltip warning when the difficulty is set to Peaceful
  • The mob no longer spawns for one tick when an attempt is made to use the Spawn Egg
  • The debug screen was reworked to be less cluttered and more configurable
  • Changes to world loading and the "Spawn Chunks"
  • A dimension that has any player activity, forceloaded chunks, active portals, or Ender Pearls in flight will be considered "active" and will keep processing chunks and entities
  • Previously, this would only apply if a player was in the dimension or a chunk was forceloaded
World Loading and Spawn Chunks

  • The concept of fixed "Spawn Chunks" has been removed
  • The game will ensure that the following chunks are fully loaded before the player joins or the server starts, in the same way as spawn chunks formerly were:
  • Chunks loaded by the forceload command
  • Chunks active due to portal activity
  • Ender Pearls thrown in Singleplayer (Singleplayer only)
  • The small area of chunks around the player (Singleplayer only)
  • Chunks required to assign the global world spawn (World creation only)
  • The world loading screen now shows the chunks that the player is about to be placed into, rather than chunks loaded around world spawn
  • The loading screen additionally now includes a progress bar
  • This progress bar accounts for all kinds of chunk loading as mentioned above
Developer’s Note: Spawn chunks incur a memory and performance cost for all players and have outlived their initial technical purpose of keeping the spawn area ready for players to quickly join into.However, we also want to recognise that spawn chunks have enabled a multitude of clever contraptions and farms throughout the years, so simply removing them without having other mechanics in the game enable these designs was never an option.We believe that the niche held by spawn chunks has now been filled by alternative methods of chunk loading, such as using portals or ender pearls, particularly with the changes in this snapshot to how the game loads these chunks before the world starts ticking.
Sounds

  • Happy ghast is now audible from 64 blocks
  • Sounds for chests now plays at a lower volume
  • The volume at which a sound is played at now respects the sound source volume value
  • The "Voice/Speech" sound source has been rephrased to "Narrator/Voice"

UI

Debug Screen

  • The debug screen is accessible by pressing F3, as before
  • It can now be accessed from everywhere in the game, not only when in a game world
  • It now displays less information by default
  • Added a new Debug Options screen which can be opened by pressing F3 + F5
  • It can be used to configure which debug information should be displayed
  • For each item you can choose if it should be turned off, visible when the debug screen (F3) is open, or it should always be visible, even when the debug screen is closed
  • Some debug features that were previously available, like chunk border rendering or entity hitbox rendering, can now be toggled through this debug options screen
  • Some debug features that were not previously available to the community, like Octree visualization, are now accessible through the debug options screen
  • The state of the debug options screen is saved between the launches of the game
  • The debug options screen has the following preset profiles:
  • Default resets everything to the default state
  • Performance shows simple performance metrics, including the FPS meter always visible on screen
Developer's Note:Previously the information gathering every frame to render the F3 screen had a significant performance cost. So opening the screen to check you FPS noticably dropped the FPS. Now checking your FPS in Performance profile should not affect game performance.

Accessibility

  • A button leading to the Controls screen has been added to the Accessibility Settings screen
  • The "Auto-Jump" option, as well as the "Sneak" and "Sprint" toggles have been removed from the Accessibility Settings screen
  • The "Show Subtitles" option has been rephrased to "Closed Captions" to more accurately describe what it does
  • Dye Colors now have updated icons
  • The goal with these is to enhance visual cohesion across the dye set while maintaining distinct shapes to support colorblind accessibility
Performance Improvements

  • Entity rendering order was improved for significantly better performance
  • You’ll notice much smoother gameplay in areas with lots of mobs, like mob farms
  • FPS won’t improve much if most of your lag comes from things other than entities, like playing with high render distance while not being near many mobs
Developer's Note:This change is quite big, and we would not be surprised if we introduced some ordering issues with this. For example, some part of some mob rendering too early or too late and is not visible or is visually broken. Please play around with this and report the bugs you encounter!
Aside from these, there are also some technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w31a. Interested players can read the official patch notes to learn more about the technical side of the new snapshot.

Manish Kumar Choudhary

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

