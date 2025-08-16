Minecraft Simple Clouds mod guide

The Minecraft Simple Clouds mod is a unique cloud rendering overhaul pack that adds an array of new cloud types and improves the generation matrix. It introduces high-definition visuals as well as a complex mechanism that spawns localised weather, making it an immersive asset for realistic gameplay.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod.

How to install the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/nonamecrackers2)

The Simple Clouds mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Forge/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge running on game version 1.21.1

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for theSimple Clouds mod for Minecraft by nonamecrackers2. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Simple Clouds mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/NeoForge installed or are new to installing packs and mods, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process simpler. For installation using the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Simple Clouds mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh installation. This is to prevent any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoid unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Simple Clouds mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod

The Minecraft Simple Clouds mod adds a detailed cloud generation system to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/nonamecrackers2)

The Minecraft Simple Clouds mod is a unique cloud rendering mod that revamps and reworks the generation of clouds and weather in the game. Using the detailed mechanics, it attempts to mimic real-life weather and cloud formations in an ambient and aesthetic way that blends in seamlessly with the existing vanilla visuals.

The Minecraft mod features an overhauled cloud system that adds seven unique cloud types based on real-life visuals. The Minecraft Simple Clouds mod utilises LODs to cover a span of over 20,000 blocks, resulting in a wide and realistic generation of overhead cover. Apart from the regular clouds, it also adds a storm fog — a powerful stormy variant that is characterised by dark clouds and lightning.

Use one of the many presets in the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod to decide the visual aspect of the clouds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/nonamecrackers2)

Apart from these clouds, the mod also generates localised weather effects, resulting in snow and rain appearing only under clouds with precipitation. These features greatly improve the realism of the game and offer a heightened level of gameplay immersion. Additionally, the mod also features custom lightning and delayed thunder that can be seen up close and from a distance.

The Minecraft Simple Clouds mod also features intricate client-side and server-side modifications, allowing players to tweak various settings and cloud generation parameters. Apart from this, the mod also has several presets and effects parameters that can be synced or saved with a unique seed per world.

While the mod can be used in various modpacks, it is recommended to test the compatibility of each pack before adding it to an instance. Since it uses LOD-based generation, the mod could affect the functioning of shader mods such as Iris or Optifine. Players are recommended to back up their worlds before running the Minecraft Simple Clouds mod.

