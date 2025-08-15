Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod guide

The Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod is a unique weather and storms mod that adds an array of weather phenomena such as cyclones and tornadoes. It features high-quality renders of these anomalies with real-life impact on blocks, mobs, and gameplay behavior.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod.

How to install the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The ProtoManly's Weather mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Modrinth and its mod loader with NeoForge running version 1.21.1.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod:

Head over to Modrinth and download the official launcher. Once downloaded and logged in with your Mojang credentials, search for ProtoManly's Weather mod by ProtoManly. Alternatively, you can click this link to get to the official Modrinth listing. If you wish to install ProtoManly's Weather mod manually, simply click on the green Download button and select the game version and platform. Once done, download and place the ZIP file in the mods folder of your desired Minecraft instance. However, if you do not have an instance with NeoForge installed or are new to installing mods in Minecraft, it is recommended to use the Modrinth loader. For installation using the Modrinth launcher, click on the green Download button, which will prompt you to install with the Modrinth app, opening up a deep link to the downloaded Modrinth app. Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance or choose an existing Minecraft instance. While you can choose an existing instance with NeoForge, it is highly recommended to install the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod on a fresh instance of the game. This essentially eliminates conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and removes the risk of world corruption. Now, create a new instance and name it. After creating the instance, you will be redirected to the created directory. Wait for the mod and all its assets to get installed. Once the files are downloaded and it is ready, click the green Play button on the left to launch Minecraft with ProtoManly's Weather mod successfully installed.

However, it must be noted that the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod is not compatible with any third-party shader mods like Iris shaders or Optifine. Since this is a resource-intensive mod, there are a few technical specifications:

Minimum GPUs: GTX 1660 SUPER / RX 590

Recommended GPUs: RTX 3060 / RX 6600XT

Additionally, the mod currently does not support Intel iGPUs and GPUs, and using ProtoManly's Weather will result in visual glitches and problems such as a permanent cloud blanket over the entire world. However, it can be mitigated by setting the overcast percentage in the server config to 0 if players wish to use it despite the compatibility issues.

Features of Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod

The Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod features an array of tools and items to detect and combat these storms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod is a detailed weather and storms mod, adding anomalies such as cyclones, supercells, squalls, and even tornadoes. Players are spawned in a vanilla world with an improved mechanic where rainfalls are accompanied by intense thunderstorms and chances for these disturbances.

The cyclones, tornadoes, and squalls have varying strengths and powers, generated based on ambient weather conditions. Additionally, the different types of anomalies cause unique changes to the landscape and the visuals of the sky, offering an immersive experience of the storms. The config file also allows gamers to modify aspects of the mod, such as the spawn chances, size, and more.

Apart from the natural phenomena, the Minecraft ProtoManly's Weather mod also adds a host of functional blocks such as radars, weather stations, tornado sensors, and even sirens. Players can also use items such as reinforced glass and radome to craft powerful radar stations that can help detect these weather anomalies.

The mod also adds sounding viewers and weather balloons, allowing players to monitor the changing climatic conditions. The detailed storms made using raymarched shaders add to the immersiveness, making it the perfect accompaniment for hardcore survival worlds or for players looking to challenge themselves in Minecraft.

