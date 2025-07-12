  • home icon
Minecraft teased a game-themed crystal decoration collection in collaboration with Swarovski

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jul 12, 2025 09:58 GMT
Minecraft reveal their collaboration with luxury decoration and jewelry brand Swarovski for crystal decoration (Image via X/Minecraft)
Minecraft reveal their collaboration with luxury decoration and jewelry brand Swarovski for crystal decoration (Image via X/Minecraft)

Minecraft recently collaborated with luxury jewelry and crystal decoration company Swarovski and released four crystal decorations inspired by the game. It is safe to say that Mojang's sandbox title has a global presence, since it is one of the most popular games in the world. Hence, many companies frequently collaborate with the block game and release unique house decorations, minigames, board games, Lego sets, etc.

Here is everything to know about the Minecraft x Swarovski collaboration.

Everything to know about Minecraft x Swarovski collaboration

The collaboration between Minecraft and Swarovski was first revealed when the game's official X account posted a mysterious video of a crystal creeper. The post said that the collaboration announcement will be coming soon.

As of now, the account has not yet posted an official announcement announcing the release of the crystal figurines by Swarovski. However, the Minecraft figurine collection is already live on Swarovski's official website.

Minecraft x Swarovski collaboration collection (Image via Swarovski)
Minecraft x Swarovski collaboration collection (Image via Swarovski)

On their Minecraft collaboration page, people will be able to see four different figurines of the most iconic game characters. The first one is of Steve walking and holding an iron pickaxe, the second is of Alex walking and holding an iron sword, the third is of a creeper, and the fourth is of a pig.

Since all these figurines are made up of full-cut crystals to replicate the game's blocky nature. The Steve and Alex figurines have 436 facets as well as metallic accents for their hair. Both their figurines are 8.8 x 6.3 x 4.3 cm in size.

When it comes to pricing, the Steve and Alex figurines are a whopping $380, while the creeper and pig figurines cost $350. These price tags clearly indicate that these are some of the most premium Minecraft merch people can buy, simply because they are made up of crystals by one of the most popular luxury jewelry and home decor brands.

When people buy any one of these figurines from Swarovski, they will also receive a special crystallized character creator wearable. They can scan the QR code given with the figurine packaging and open the link to redeem their in-game wearable in Bedrock Edition. This wearable will also have a special Swarovski Swan emblem on it.

