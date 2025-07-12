Minecraft ERROR 422 mod guide

Even though Minecraft's biggest demographic is kids, there are loads of creepy and horrific stories and mods about the game. Many of these stories have been told as a creepypasta in the past, and are later converted into real mods that you can experience. One of these creepypastas was called Error 422. This story was also converted into a mod that you can experience firsthand.
Here is everything to know about the Error 422 mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for the ERROR 422 mod for Minecraft
What does the ERROR 422 mod offer?
First, you need to understand what Error 422 creepypasta is. It dates back to 2020, when a boy named Alexander received a Discord link to a video named M̶i̶n̶e̶c̶r̶a̶f̶t̶ ERR422 54 45 53 54. In the video's description, there was a download link to a unique version of Minecraft, which looked glitched and horrific. It was locked in survival hardcore mode and had some of the most bizarre and scary glitches.
The glitched game version was not able to show a player's health and hunger bar, renamed items, did not allow players to stack items properly, and even changed the entire terrain generation in a few biomes. Players randomly got hit by invisible entities, were unable to wear armor sets properly, and even found that some items went missing from their inventory.
After a few hours of playing this version, they will be jumpscared by a mysterious creature with multiple colorful pixels as its skin, and the game will run into dozens of glitches. These glitches include aggressive screen shake, thousands of code lines in chat, glitched world and sky color, and much more. After the main jumpscare ends, a player's character dies, and they return to the home page.
This was originally a glitched Minecraft version, but was later created as a mod with slightly limited features by a modding company named Ultreon Studios.
How to download and install the ERROR 422 mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the ERROR 422 mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to Modrinth and search for the ERROR 422 mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, and experience the horrifically glitched version, right from the main menu.
