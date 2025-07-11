How copper update will change Minecraft forever?

On the first day of July, Mojang released a new Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview version with brand new copper-related features. These will be part of an upcoming copper update, which is also nicknamed the fall game drop. The new features include copper golem, copper chest, copper tools, and copper armor parts.

An argument can be made that these new copper features in Minecraft's fall game drop could change the sandbox title forever. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which the copper update will change Minecraft

Item sorting will become a lot easier

Copper golem going towards a copper chest to check whether it has any items that need sorting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem's main objective is to pick items from copper chests and arrange them in different regular chests within a specific area. For instance, the copper golem will select one item from a copper chest full of different resources and attempt to drop it in either a wooden chest that has that same item or an empty chest.

With the copper golem, Mojang essentially introduced a mechanism to automate this process without users having to develop enormous auto-sorting redstone contraptions. This greatly aids players in sorting out their storage, which has been a major headache for many who simply want to enjoy the game's other aspects.

Now, players can just drop everything in the copper chest when they return from an adventure with a full inventory, and the copper golem will handle the rest. When an item is found in the chest, the mob will immediately take it and deposit it there.

Iron might not be the first major gear set for beginners

Players might entirely skip using the full set of iron gear because of copper gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released, new players entered the game and gradually progressed from wood gear to stone, and then to iron, before finding diamonds for the strongest tools, weapons, and armor. In this progression, iron gears have always been an integral step. They are considered the most popular gear set after diamond.

With Minecraft's fall game drop, however, Mojang is releasing new copper tools, weapons, and armor sets. This gear set will fall between stone and iron. With these new features, Mojang aims to make survival a bit easier for new players since copper is more commonly available than iron.

Even though iron gears will be a lot better than copper gears, it is safe to say that many new players might be quick to create copper tools and armor, then directly jump to diamond.

Hence, the use and importance of iron gears might slightly dip after the copper update releases to Minecraft, even though players will still need an iron pickaxe to mine diamond ore to make the jump.

