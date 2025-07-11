4 issues with Minecraft Bedrock Vibrant Visuals Mojang needs to fix

Minecraft Bedrock Edition now has a brand-new graphical feature called Vibrant Visuals. Along with additions like craftable saddles, a locator bar, and happy ghasts, this graphical upgrade was released with the Chase the Skies game drop. Vibrant Visuals is essentially Mojang's first attempt to integrate modern graphical technology into its blocky game.

Although Minecraft Bedrock Edition now has Vibrant Visuals, there are still a few significant problems that need to be resolved. The following is a list of some of Vibrant Visuals' shortcomings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might like the brightness and saturation implementations.

List of 4 Minecraft Vibrant Visuals issues that need fixing

1) Brightness imbalance

There is a major brightness imbalance in the new graphics option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the main problems with Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals right now is brightness. Increasing the brightness of the game from this feature's options will make daylight appear hazy and very bright, while dark tunnels and dusk will look pleasant.

On the other hand, reducing the brightness will make the daytime more pleasant, but it would make caverns and night time seem too dark.

For reference, the brightness slider itself displays three creeper heads in varying brightness levels and indicates which one should be visible and which should not. Players will find the game too dark, though, if they adjust the brightness using that reference. Therefore, Mojang must correct the new graphics option's brightness imbalance.

2) Saturation disparities

Vibrant Visuals oversaturates every texture in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another problem with the first iteration of Vibrant Visuals is saturation. The game appears to be overly saturated most of the time, not only according to us, but from a number of players in the community as well. Everything in the game appears oversaturated, from the pig in the image above to the color of the lava.

Players will simply have to wait for Mojang to reduce the saturation in a future patch since there is no saturation settings in Vibrant Visuals' graphics menu.

3) Performance optimizations

Vibrant Visuals is not properly optimized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There is also a significant FPS optimization issue with Vibrant Visuals. Even though this modern graphics technology on a game like Minecraft can destroy a good gaming PC, the new graphics upgrade is not nearly as optimized as other games or even Java Edition shaders.

The image above shows the resources used by Vibrant Visuals on medium settings on a mid-tier gaming PC. Even at medium settings on a decent gaming PC, Minecraft only provides 50 to 60 frames per second. This is an issue when it is compared to other games that offer far higher quality and still manage to create more frames per second.

4) Underwater fog issues

Underwater fog needs a major fix in Vibrant Visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The underwater fog and shadows in Vibrant Visuals do not appear properly, which is another significant graphics problem. When players dive underwater and gaze toward any cave, whether deep or shallow, they will only see a black hole depicted in the first section of the image.

What the player sees when they descend via a waterfall to a cave is depicted in the second portion of the image. Other than the water and the area where it is landing, they won't be able to see anything in the cave.

When players attempt to fully immerse themselves in Minecraft's new visuals, these significant problems will feel very jarring.

