Why you should rarely trash items in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you will find loads of new items to gather. From wheat seeds to rotten flesh from zombies, your inventory and chests will be filled with all kinds of resources. While most of these items and blocks will be used in crafting new items or building structures, some of them will feel a bit useless at times.

There are vanilla and even modded methods to trashing some items and removing them from your world entirely. The simplest way is to throw an item into lava or onto a cactus. However, you should rarely remove items in Minecraft, no matter how useless they seem, and here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why you should rarely trash away resources in Minecraft

Every single item in Minecraft is useful in some way

Even the most useless items have some redeeming qualities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When exploring Minecraft, you will find various simple items that might feel useless. However, Mojang has cleverly and carefully created each and every resource for the game over the course of 16 years. Although not every item will be a game-changer and essential for survival, each of them has some use that can help players.

For example, even if you might not feel the need to keep rotten flesh in your chests, it can be indirectly useful. Firstly, wolves can easily eat rotten flesh as a regular food item without getting poisoned. Since wolves are one of the most popular pets to have in Minecraft, you can easily keep your wolf alive by feeding it rotten flesh.

The item can also be sold to a cleric villager who can give one emerald for 32 rotten flesh. This way, you can earn one of the game's most important currencies.

Likewise, this applies to several other items like flowers, seeds, feathers, and flint.

You might need that particular resource later

Some items might have an important role later down the line (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason not to be impulsive in trashing items is that you might not know when you will require any particular item. You might remove the item at the beginning of the game, only to realize that you needed that same item a few days later. This will result in you exploring the world once again to find that particular item to craft or build something.

For example, many new players get frustrated by collecting so many cobblestone blocks after a mining session. Hence, they occasionally remove a few stacks of the block. Later, when they explore the Nether realm and decide to build long bridges in all four directions, they realise that they might need more cobblestone than they already have. The reason they might need cobblestone is that it is stronger than netherrack when it comes to blast resistance.

Hence, you must carefully think before trashing an item in Minecraft, since you might need it in the future.

