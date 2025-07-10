Copper golem vs snow golem in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Minecraft will soon have a total of three kinds of golems: iron, snow, and copper. Copper golem was first introduced as a mob vote candidate, but it lost to allay in the final vote count. The mob is now returning as a permanent addition to the game, releasing with the fall game drop.

When comparing copper and snow golems, one will be able to see how vastly different they are. The only thing they have in common is that both golems help players survive and progress. Here are the key differences between the two golems in Minecraft.

Differences between copper golem and snow golem in Minecraft

Copper and snow golem's creation

Configuration for creating copper and snow golem (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players need to understand that neither copper nor snow golem spawns naturally in a Minecraft world. Players are required to create these golems with the help of certain blocks.

A copper golem can be built using a block of copper and a carved pumpkin, while a snow golem can be made using two snow blocks and one carved pumpkin. The configuration in which these blocks should be placed is clearly shown in the image above.

Copper golem will always spawn with a copper chest, while snow golem will simply spawn on its own.

Copper and snow golem's appearance

Copper and snow golems look vastly different

Copper and snow golem look vastly different from one another, simply because they are made up of entirely different blocks.

The copper golem is around one block tall, with light yellow eyes and a small lightning rod on its head. The mob is depicted as a robot, because of which its body is divided into three parts: legs, torso, and head. Hence, all three parts can rotate independently as part of their unique animation.

The snow golem, on the other hand, has a lot simpler animations. It can only move its body and head in a 180° direction. Apart from that, it cannot move its arms. Since it is made up of two snow blocks, both of those blocks become the golem's body, with three black buttons on each block. Though players do not add sticks to the configuration, the snow golem has two stick arms on it. The carved pumpkin remains as it is, but it can also be sheared to reveal an amusing face of the golem.

Copper and snow golem's uses

Copper and snow golems have different uses

It is safe to say that both the golems have vastly different roles in Minecraft.

A copper golem will assist players in organizing chest contents. It will begin looking for things in copper chests as soon as it spawns. If it discovers something in the copper chest, it will pick it up in 16-piece stacks and either drop it in a regular chest that is empty or one that already has the item in it.

Players can, for instance, drop different items in a copper chest after returning from an adventure. Each item will be carefully picked up by the copper golem, which will then locate the identical item in a regular chest and insert the new item into it.

On the other hand, snow golems are simply meant to create a distraction for other hostile creatures while players do the actual damage. This is because snow golems can throw an unlimited number of snowballs towards any hostile creatures. However, they cannot distract enemies for too long since they can easily die to a decently powerful monster.

Apart from that, snow golems are extremely useful in making a snow farm, since they always create a snow sheet underneath them, which can be shoveled to get snowballs, which can later be crafted into snow blocks.

