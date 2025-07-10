This Minecraft mod massively improves farming and harvesting

In Minecraft, you will farm various crops and harvest them as resources that can be used for food items. Even if you choose to eat meat, you will have to farm a few crops since they can be used in other ways as well. While the game has decent farming and harvesting mechanics, the community came up with a simple yet effective farming mod called RightClickHarvest.

Here is everything about the simple mod and how to download it for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the RightClickHarvest mod for Minecraft

What does the RightClickHarvest mod offer?

When you try to harvest crops in the vanilla version of Minecraft, you need to left-click on a fully-grown crop and break it. After breaking it, the actual harvest and extra seeds will drop on the ground, and the farmland will once again be empty for resowing seeds. You essentially need to break the harvest, pick the harvest and extra seeds, and then replant those seeds.

This entire process is two-fold: harvesting and resowing. However, the RightClickHarvest mod makes this into one simple and elegant process. With this mod, you only need to right-click on the harvest to automatically get the harvest and resow the seeds. The moment you right-click, only the harvest will drop as an item, while the seeds will automatically be placed.

This mod works with every single vanilla crop like cocoa, cactus, sugarcane, etc, and even with many crops from popular crop mods. Furthermore, RightClickHarvest also allows you to apply fortune enchantment on your hoe so that you get more yield when using it to harvest crops.

How to download and install the RightClickHarvest mod for Minecraft?

RightClickHarvest can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Jamalam360)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the RightClickHarvest mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric for the game version 1.21.7 or Forge for the game version 1.20.4. Head to CurseForge and search for the RightClickHarvest mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric 1.21.7 or Forge 1.20.4 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric 1.21.7 or Forge 1.20.4 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and start farming and harvesting crops in an efficient manner.

