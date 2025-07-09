Copper golem vs iron golem in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

In Minecraft, there will soon be three different kinds of golems: iron, snow, and copper. Copper golem is an upcoming mob release with the fall game drop. It was first introduced as a mob vote candidate that lost to allay but is now returning as a permanent addition to the game.

When looking at the copper golem and the iron golem, both have vastly different appearances and purposes. The only thing they have in common is that both help players survive. Here are the key differences between the two golems in Minecraft.

Differences between copper golem and iron golem in Minecraft

Copper and iron golem's spawning and creation

Copper and iron golem have completely different creation methods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As the names clearly suggest, an iron golem is mostly made up of iron, while a copper golem is made entirely of copper. However, their spawning and creation configurations are different.

When it comes to copper golems, they do not spawn naturally anywhere in the world. Hence, they can only be created using a block of copper and a carved pumpkin. The block of copper needs to be placed, and then a carved pumpkin needs to be placed on top. This configuration will not only create a copper golem but will also generate a copper chest. This chest is an essential part of the copper golem's use in Minecraft.

Iron golems, on the other hand, can naturally spawn in villages since one of their main purposes is to protect villagers from hostile creatures like zombies and skeletons. Apart from spawning naturally, they can also be created using three blocks of iron and one carved pumpkin. These blocks need to be placed as shown in the picture above to create one iron golem.

Copper and iron golem's appearance

Copper and iron golem look vastly different (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is clear that copper and iron golems are vastly different in appearance. Since the copper golem is only made from one block of copper, it is quite stubby, while the iron golem is much taller and larger.

Copper golem is approximately one block tall, with glowing yellow eyes and a lightning rod on its head. Since it is depicted as a robot, its body is divided into three parts: legs, torso, and head, all of which can rotate independently.

The iron golem is nearly three blocks tall, with long arms and green vines covering its body. The creature has a villager-like nose and dark red eyes. Though it is made up of iron blocks, its color is that of white marble or white stone.

Copper and iron golem's purpose

Copper golem helps sort items in chests while iron golem protects players and villagers from monsters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper and iron golem have completely different roles in Minecraft. While one helps players peacefully, the other protects players and villagers from dangers.

Copper golem is an upcoming mob that will help players sort out items in chests. When it first spawns, it will start searching for items in copper chests. If it finds an item in the copper chest, it will pick it up in stacks of 16 and either drop it in an empty regular chest or drop it in a chest that contains that same item.

For example, players can come from an expedition and drop various items in a copper chest. The copper golem will slowly pick each item, find which regular chest has that same item, and place the new item in that chest.

On the other hand, an iron golem is essentially a soldier-like creature whose sole purpose is to protect players and villagers. It uses its long arms to deal heavy damage to hostile creatures like zombies, skeletons, spiders, vexes, illagers, etc.

