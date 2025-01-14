The cleric is a type of professional villager in Minecraft who trades all kinds of potion-related items, like redstone, glowstone dust, and even individual potions. Each professional villager is tied to a job site block, the same goes for the cleric. However, if you do not have a cleric villager, there is a method to turn a regular villager into one.

Here is a short guide to do so in Minecraft.

Steps to turn a villager into a cleric in Minecraft

1) Find or craft a brewing stand

A brewing stand needs blaze rods that are difficult to find (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you must know that a cleric's job site block is a brewing stand, which you can use to make various potions. The aim is to get a brewing stand or craft one since you cannot get a cleric villager without it.

Trending

Brewing stands can be found in Minecraft structures like End Cities, igloos, and villages. Of course, if you find one in a village, you will already have a cleric villager roaming somewhere in the settlement. However, if you find the block somewhere else, it can be simply broken by a pickaxe and picked up as an item.

Apart from that, brewing stands can be crafted using blaze rods and three cobblestones. However, it is worth mentioning that crafting the block is much tougher for new players since they will have to head to the Nether and obtain blaze rods from the powerful fireball-shooting mobs, Blazes.

2) Find a regular villager and place a brewing stand near them

Place the brewing stand near a regular unemployed villager to turn it into a cleric (Image via Mojang Studios)

After you get a brewing stand, you can go to a village and find any unemployed regular villagers. These villagers will only be wearing plain brown overalls without any particular design. If you can't find a regular villager, you can simply break other job site blocks that are keeping villagers occupied in other professions.

Once you find a regular villager, you can simply place the brewing stand near them. Regular villagers tend to search for a free job site block and get employed. The mob will find its path to the brewing stand and turn into a cleric.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!