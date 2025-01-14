4 best Minecraft endgame food items

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they start off by killing random farm animals and cooking their meat to get food. After a while, they can either create a crop farm to get vegetables to eat or even create an animal farm to get meat to cook. As they progress in the game, they will have to promote better food items that can be used during the game's final dangerous stages.

Here is a list of food items that will massively help players in Minecraft's endgame moments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

List of 4 endgame food items in Minecraft

1) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apples can only be found as chest loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Enchanted golden apples are the best food items in Minecraft. It is also one of the very few food items that players cannot craft. They are found as loot in various chests, most commonly in structures like Trial Chambers and Ancient City.

It is worth mentioning that though enchanted golden apples are not the best at satiating a player's hunger, they apply other extremely useful status effects that make it overpowered. Upon eating, the food item will give players two hunger points but will apply regeneration, absorption, resistance, and fire resistance effects on players.

Throughout the years, many players have consumed enchanted golden apples only when they are in a massively dangerous situation to get an extra boost of health and protection from attacks and even lava burns.

2) Golden apple

Golden apples can be crafted manually by players (Image via Mojang Studios)

Golden apples are the regular versions of enchanted golden apples. They are the second most powerful food item since they also offer some great status effects to help players. Golden apples can be crafted using eight gold ingots and one apple.

If players have a decent gold farm, a farmer that sells apples, or a tree farm, they can create lots of golden apples for themselves.

Once consumed, golden apples will also fill two hunger points and apply a regeneration effect for five seconds and an absorption effect for two minutes. Players also consume them when they are in a dangerous situation.

3) Golden carrot

A decent gold and carrot farm can easily allow players to get golden apples (Image via Mojang Studios)

Golden carrot is a massively popular endgame food item in Minecraft. It is particularly because of the rich saturation points they offer.

Food energy in Minecraft is divided into two: hunger and saturation points. After all the hunger bars are full, the game allocates energy to an invisible saturation bar. Saturation is essentially extra energy that allows players to keep doing intensive tasks without depleting the hunger bar.

Since golden carrots offer 14.4 saturation points, it is eaten by many veterans at the end to fill the hunger bar and then the saturation bar. It fills out three hunger bars upon eating.

These food items can be crafted using eight gold nuggets and one carrot. If players have a decent gold and carrot farm, these can be made quite easily.

4) Steak

Steak is one of the easiest good food items to get in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Even though players can obtain steak quite early in the game by killing some cows and cooking their meat in a furnace, it is still considered one of the best food items in the game. Steak fills up four hunger bars, helping players quickly fill hunger bars so that they can focus on other activities.

Furthermore, it is quite easy to get loads of steak since players can make various kinds of cow farms to get their meat. In terms of overall nourishment (the ratio between hunger and saturation points), it slots right below the three golden food items.

