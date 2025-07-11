Cryptic social media post hints at Minecraft x F1 collaboration

Mojang is known for partnering with some of the biggest brands and franchises, and the latest social media posts hint at a potential Minecraft x F1 collaboration that could be making its way to the game. One of the most popular motorsports events, Formula 1 has millions of fans worldwide, making it a great fit for a partnership with the bestselling title of all time.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the social media post hinting at a Minecraft x F1 collaboration.

Latest social media post could hint at a Minecraft x F1 collaboration in the works

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has a long history of collaborating with some of the most popular global franchises, with brands such as Fossil, Oreo, Adidas, and even retail chain McDonald's joining the ever-expanding roster. Now, the latest official post on Instagram seems to hint at a potential Minecraft x F1 collaboration.

A recent post by the official Minecraft account on Instagram shows a snapshot of a circuit, with a series of chicken jockeys dashing past a cheering crowd. Each of these jockeys has a number and a unique helmet on their heads, depicting different teams and iconic racers from the current grid of 2025.

Ad

The picture depicts four chickey jockeys with numbers with unique helmets, depicting iconic racing drivers George Russell (63), Lewis Hamilton (44), Oscar Piastri (81), and Kimi Antonelli (12). Additionally, each of these drivers is wearing helmets that correspond to their iconic team colors, further reinforcing that it could be much more than a casual post by the developers.

Alongside the racers, the alias for Technical Director Nathan Adams (Dinnerbone) can also be spotted. Since Technical directors in Formula One are responsible for overseeing the design, production, testing, and trackside operations, it could be a hint at a Minecraft x F1 collaboration.

Ad

With Formula One garnering millions of fans and followers due to its high-octane racing and charismatic drivers, it could come as no surprise if Mojang partners with it in a Minecraft x F1 collaboration to release unique cosmetics, add-ons, or a world based on the pinnacle of motorsports.

The recent release of the F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris has generated additional global interest, making it the perfect time for Mojang to tease or unveil a future partnership with the iconic motorsport.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn copper golems into war machines

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!