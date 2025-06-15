Everything we know about Brad Pitt’s F1 movie – clues from EA Sports F1 25

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is set to release on June 27, 2025, and the much-awaited film directed by Joseph Kosinski has fans excited. Apart from the teasers and trailers, the intense movie-based game mode in F1 25 Iconic Edition has provided an array of key hints and trailers in terms of the plot. It essentially foreshadows an array of developments that players can expect to play out during the film.

Here's everything we know about Brad Pitt’s F1 movie from the clues in the EA Sports F1 25.

EA Sports F1 25 offers clues and teasers about Brad Pitt’s F1 movie

The F1 25 movie event offers critical clues about the developments in Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, set to release soon (Image via EA Sports)

Players who have purchased EA Sports F1 25 Iconic edition will get access to a brand-new F1 The Movie tab, allowing them to engage in a rather unique series of events and situations based on the upcoming film by Joseph Kosinski starring Brad Pitt. Currently, gamers will get access to the preview event, which features a high-octane scene from testing in the film and provides an array of clues.

The description for the event informs players that Sonny Hayes has arrived at the APXGP's circuit test day at the behest of his old friend Ruben Cervantes. The event takes place at the iconic Silverstone circuit, where players will have to play as Hayes and show the team that he still has what it takes to be an F1 driver.

The opening scene shows a video cutscene that informs players that the APXGP car has received new wings and sidepods ahead of the season, with Hayes complimenting the update. Joshua Peace is seen interacting with Hayes, with a subtle dig at him when he states that it has been a while since Hayes had been in an F1 car.

Reacting to the jibe, Hayes is seen asking for the same car setup as Pearce, setting a personal target of within a second of his teammates' lap time. He further states that if he does not achieve that time, he will promptly leave the team. The next cutscene shows Hayes gearing up for the race.

Players will have to drive as Hayes and beat the lap time (Image via EA Sports)

Just after this, players have to take part in an interactive experience where they will have to drive as Hayes in F1 25 and get comfortable with the car's setup. Once the warmup period is over, they are given an objective of beating the target lap time of 1:34:500 to complete the event.

Once players beat the target lap time, a high-octane cutscene of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie shows Hayes losing control of the car and crashing against the wall and wrecking the vehicle. Ruben and the pit crew rush towards Hayes to ensure that he is okay. Pearce is seen laughing at Hayes, subtly teasing the growing rivalry between the new teammates.

Hayes interacts with Ruben and his race engineer, listing out the features of the car and stating that it is snappy in the high-speed corners and unpredictable in the lows, hinting at the fact that viewers might see the racer struggle in the initial sections of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie.

Next, Ruben is seen asking the race engineer about Hayes' lap time, to which she replies that the racer passed his self-imposed time by 500ths of a second, clearly indicating that he still has the pace and dexterity to compete against 19 other racers on the grid. Hayes is seen smiling while Ruben exclaims that the racer still has it.

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie event also shows the growing rivalry between Hayes and Pearce (Image via EA Sports)

This preview event and the cutscenes indicate that Brad Pitt’s F1 movie will offer a high-intensity experience where Hayes has to prove that he still has it. The event also established that he raced with Schumacher and Senna, depicting his prowess as a legendary force.

Pearce's sarcasm and comments also show a glimpse of the growing rivalry and issues between the teammates, which could further deepen and worsen as Brad Pitt’s F1 movie progresses, as evidenced by scenes of physical and emotional conflict between the racers.

With just over two weeks left for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to hit the big screen, this preview event offers insightful clues about Hayes' dexterity as a racer as well as his relationship with his teammate Joshua Pearce. The F1 movie releases on June 27, 2025.

