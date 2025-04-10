F1 25 overhauls My Team, retires "Owner Driver"

F1 25 is set to release on May 30, 2025, and players are excited to see what new features and changes accompany this year's edition of EA's popular racing game. Amidst a host of major changes surrounding gameplay and structure, one of the most significant modifications concerns the major overhaul of My Team. The new structure offers additional benefits and aims to provide a significantly improved engagement.

Here's everything you need to know about the My Team overhaul in F1 25.

F1 25 spices things up with a major overhaul of My Team

F1 25's release is just around the corner, and this year's installment of the popular racing game will see some major overhauls to some of the core gameplay elements. "My Team" has been one of the most important aspects of the game so far in earlier editions, where players essentially manage their teams, including themselves and their teammates.

However, starting with F1 25, the concept of "Owner Driver" is being replaced by just "Owner". This essentially opens up more opportunities for the player to participate in management roles by giving them control over both Drivers.

In the earlier system, players usually focused on themselves in terms of upgrades or improvements since they were both the Owner and one of the Drivers, making the playthrough one-sided. Now, with this overhaul, they can focus on both seats equally.

This new gameplay format offers an equal fighting chance to both Drivers, allowing them to compete and get the best out of the team. Additionally, an improved Owner perks system will allow the Owner character to specialize in different areas of team management, opening up more gameplay roles.

The My Team overhaul offers players choices that will let them earn additional XP. These points can be used to level up and decide what kind of Owner they want to be. Players will also get access to a management training system that allows them to be trained in one of three major branches — Engineering, Corporate, or Personnel.

With the game's release just around the corner, players are excited to get their hands on the new features and race to victory. This year, players can look forward to a host of bonus content, including collaborations with the upcoming Apple original F1 Movie, which is set to release on June 27, 2025.

