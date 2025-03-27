Lewis Hamilton turns heads in the new teaser for EA Sports F1 25

EA Sports recently released the trailer for the F1 25's iconic edition, featuring Lewis Hamilton. This is the next game in the Formula 1 game franchise and the fifth game under the Electronic Arts tag.

This is not the first time that Hamilton has been featured on the cover of the F1 game, but this time around, an entire edition of the game is made around him. The 'Iconic Edition,' as it is called, has exclusive content centered around the Ferrari driver. This is also the first time he is seen on the cover in a red Ferrari racing suit.

"My driving style, it's always been aggressive. I think it's gone from being all out, all risk. Now, it's a marathon, not a sprint," he could be heard saying in the teaser.

The trailer also featured his special yellow helmet that he is using this year, as he was depicted playing the latest game in the franchise. The game is set to feature the third installation of "Braking Point," an in-game fictional story. Moreover, the trailer also hinted towards the F1 movie that is set to be released later this year.

The Iconic Edition, featuring Lewis Hamilton, can be pre-purchased right now and will give players a three-day early access. Alongside, it features an F1 75 Celebration Pack and a collection of the 2025 season liveries in F1 24, the franchise's previous game. Moreover, pre-purchasing the Iconic Edition will also give players access to one month of the F1 TV Pro Subscription (offer valid in the US only).

Lewis Hamilton's iconic trailer was well-received by the players' community.

Ferrari expected to bring upgrades in Bahrain after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's double DSQ in China

The start of the season has been a tough one for the Scuderia, considering their performance (and strategic decisions) in Australia followed by a double disqualification in China. The Sprint race during the Chinese GP weekend was the only positive note for the team as Hamilton clinched on to the lead to win his first event with the team.

Shortly after a P5 and P6 finish for Leclerc and Hamilton, both cars were found to be illegal and disqualified from the race. The #16 was found to be underweight, and Hamilton's car had excessive skid wear. The team claimed that Leclerc's single-stop strategy was to blame for his underweight car, meanwhile, they underplayed Lewis Hamilton's skid wear and, hence, his excessive wear.

According to reports, Ferrari is working hard to bring their first upgrades of the year early in Bahrain. This would help them to get a hold within the top of the table. Seemingly, the team is currently in competition with Mercedes as McLaren fronts the grid.

