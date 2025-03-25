Cesc Fabregas, Michael Carrick, and others rumored to arrive as Heroes in future EA FC

A recent X post from @FGZNews suggests that eight new Hero player cards are expected to be introduced in the EA FC franchise, including Cesc Fabregas, Michael Carrick, Mario Mandzukic, and Marouane Fellaini. In the past, the X account has provided many accurate leaks related to the franchise. Thus, gamers can potentially expect a new set of Hero player cards to choose from and use in their Ultimate Team.

This article explores all the leaked details we have on the potential Hero player roster in future EA FC titles.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FGZNews. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

The potential inclusion of Fabregas, Cabiasso, Carrick, and others in EA FC has been leaked on social media

Currently, EA FC 25 has many Hero player cards that have been well-received by the community. EA Sports usually introduces these cards to honor a retired footballer's contribution to certain clubs during their tenure and provide them with flashy attributes across the board. The stats tend to mirror their real-life flair during their prime time.

Hero player cards like David Ginola, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Abedi Pele have already made a major impact in higher-tier Ultimate Teams. However, the potential inclusion of Gilberto Silva, Michael Carrick, and others should add another layer of excitement.

Here's a list of players who might potentially receive Hero cards in future EA FC games:

Cesc Fabregas

Esteban Cambiasso

Gilberto Silva

Michael Carrick

Jan Koller

Andrea Barzagli

Mario Mandzukic

Marouane Fellaini

Gamers can utilize the creative mindset of the midfield maestro, Cesc Fabregas, in-game. The Arsenal legend has assisted many legendary strikers during his tenure with clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Argentine midfielder Cambiasso also spent 21 years with different top-tier clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Leicester City.

Brazilian defensive midfielder Gilberto Silva was one of the most underrated players of his generation. The Arsenal legend has the potential to be the next meta player in EA FC. According to FGZNews' information, Gilberto is expected to receive the highest rating (89) among the potential upcoming Hero players.

On the other hand, players like Manchester United's Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are expected to find their rightful place in the Hero roster due to their immense contributions in the Premier League over an extended period.

Meanwhile, former Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic spent his senior career contributing to several European clubs such as Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid.

Overall, it remains uncertain whether these Hero cards will be added in this iteration of EA FC or in the future. Regardless, gamers will receive a good set of midfielders and strikers to add to their team if the leaks are to be believed.

