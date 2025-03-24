EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC ahead of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal matchups. Similar to a previously released SBC, gamers can access a 91-rated Borrusia Dortmund star striker featuring excellent attributes to upgrade their forward line. Moreover, EA has provided two exciting PlayStyles+ to fit the item better into the current meta.

Ad

Like any other UCL Road to the Final item, Beier's limited-time item is eligible for further upgrades based on Borrusia Dortmund's performance and position in the European competition. It will be receiving different upgrades if the club reaches the Semifinals, Grand final, and ultimately wins the title. Considering the item's potential, it will be worth completing.

This article highlights all the necessary tasks and cheapest solutions associated with it to access the EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC item.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solution of the EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC

Tasks to complete the Maximilian Beier UCL SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like Dayot Upamecano's RTTF SBC, the EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC requires a few squads (three, in this case) to complete the challenge. However, based on the EA FC 25 transfer market trends, the overall cost to complete the challenge might deviate from the price mentioned below.

Ad

That said, here are the tasks and optimal fodder cards to complete the SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Borrusia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Rachel Daly: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Luke Shaw: 82

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

James Maddison: 85

Marc Cucurella: 82

Andrew Robertson: 85

Kevin Trapp: 82

Edin Dzeko: 82

Thomas Partey: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Task 2: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Lucy Bronze: 85

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Nathan Ake: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Caitlin Foord: 85

Kai Havertz: 83

Granit Xhaka: 86

Rachel Daly: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Lukas Hradecky: 84

Ad

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Lucy Bronze: 85

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Girgi Mamardashvili: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Milli Bright: 85

Ella Toone: 84

Casemiro: 84

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 86

Edmond Tapsoba: 83

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC is around 56,050 EA FC Coins. This is fairly cheap considering its caliber on the virtual pitch.

Read more: Sergi Roberto Moments SBC

Ad

EA FC 25 Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC: Review

The Maximilian Beier limited-time UCL RTTF card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Maximilian featured an 84-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) item that barely found a place in the current EA FC 25 meta. However, the freshly introduced Maximilian Beier UCL RTTF SBC item has the caliber to be one of the best meta cards for lower-division Ultimate Team gamers.

Ad

The item possesses two desirable PlayStyles+: Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+, making it a relevant card in the meta. While 97 pace is good enough to exploit the Rapid trait, 91 shooting is decent to utilize the Low Driven Shot+. To be precise, EA could've provided him with a better shooting attribute considering a few other cards in the market are within a similar price range.

Regardless, if gamers are interested in getting a good backup striker or a high-rated fodder card for a very cheap price of 55,000 EA FC Coins, they can opt for this item. If it receives further boosts based on Dortmund's performance, it should be an unstoppable force on the virtual pitch.

Ad

For more SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback