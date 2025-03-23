EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information released by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable for fans to expect a boosted version of the Spanish defender to arrive soon on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The ongoing Dreamchasers promo focuses on UEFA club competitions, with some of the biggest names taking part in these events receiving boosted versions. This makes the EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC the perfect addition, as his goal for FC Barcelona against PSG secured one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the Champions League.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former FC Barcelona defender often plays as a right-back or in midfield for his new team FC Como. He has been at the club for a long time and became a fan-favorite after his goal against PSG in 2017, which secured a 6-1 win on the night and 6-5 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League. The EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC will probably serve as a throwback to this fixture.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Spanish defender does not possess any special versions so far in Ultimate Team this season, so this SBC item could prove to be his very first usable version on the virtual pitch.

What might the EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked SBC item are still unknown, DonkTrading suggests that he will have an overall rating of 90 and will possess the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 88

Shooting: 85

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 88

Physicality: 87

He is also rumored to possess the Jockey+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, which are useful traits for an attacking fullback or box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system. His base item can play as a right-back or a central midfielder, so these stats and traits will fit him perfectly.

How much might the EA FC 25 Sergi Roberto Moments SBC cost?

While these are excellent and versatile stats for the current meta, there are plenty of overpowered midfielders and defenders available for cheap in the transfer market. With the likes of Claudio Marchisio being much better and only worth around 500,000 coins, a price of around 100,000 to 150,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback