All leaked EA FC 25 Dreamchasers players

The EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and X/FUT Sheriff has leaked the entire event roster. This is one of the most popular accounts for such leaks on social media, and rumors suggest that massive names like Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane will be part of the squad.

This is the latest promo in Ultimate Team to feature both current-gen superstars and legends of the sport. With Icons being included in the lineup alongside the likes of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo has the potential to be extremely exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are rumored to headline the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo

Both Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have received multiple special versions during the game cycle, with the former having a 96-rated Team of the Year version that is arguably the best striker on the virtual pitch. However, their leaked versions in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo could be even better.

The players featured in this event are rumored to possess three Playstyle+ traits, making it only the second promo of the year to have such items. This will boost the viability of these versions even further in the current meta, especially with Heroes and Icons also being part of the lineup.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Dreamchasers players:

Kylian Mbappe: 95

Harry Kane: 95

Birgit Prinz (Icon): 94

Rivaldo (Icon): 94

Alexia Putellas: 93

Lucio (Hero): 93

Raul (Icon): 93

Lautaro Martinez: 93

Florian Wirtz: 93

Bixente Lizarazu (Hero): 92

Marcel Desailly (Icon): 92

Ewa Pajor: 92

Linda Caicedo: 92

Claude Makelele (Icon): 91

Marcos Llorente: 91

Nico Schlotterbeck: 91

Mariona: 89

Ethan Nwaneri: 89

Kokcu: 88

These players could be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. While the likes of Mbappe, Kane, Putellas, and Lucio will undoubtedly be the stars of the show due to their overpowered abilities on the virtual pitch, there are other notable inclusions as well. Players like Desailly, Wirtz, Martinez, Raul, Pajor, and Llorente are all fan favorites, and this promo will give them the boost needed to be relevant once again.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo roster could be one of the best event lineups released this year.

