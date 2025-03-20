EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the upcoming promo, according to a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most popular accounts on social media for such information, so the chances of the Dutch legend receiving a boosted item on the virtual pitch are high.

The former AC Milan and Feyenoord superstar is one of the most formidable Icons in Ultimate Team and has been a staple on the virtual pitch for years. While he received a special version during the Thunderstruck promo as well, he has been underwhelming this year due to a lack of PlayStyles. This could change with the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Thunderstruck version of Gullit was initially added to packs but was later made available via SBCs as well. This will make the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC his second SBC version. Gullit has the potential to be much superior in all aspects, especially with the right stats and traits.

There have been multiple leaks regarding the Dreamchasers promo, and the event is rumored to feature players with three PlayStyle+ traits. If this proves to be true, this Icon SBC could be one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game.

What will the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this SBC item are not known, FUT Sheriff has predicted that Gullit will be 94-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 93

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 85

Physicality: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Tiki Taka+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for his position under the FC IQ system. While he can play as a central attacking midfielder and striker, his best position is as a box-to-box midfielder.

How much will the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Dreamchasers Icon SBC cost?

Predicting the cost of such an SBC will be difficult, as his stats are not confirmed. If the leaked stats prove to be accurate, a price of around three million coins will be extremely reasonable for such an overpowered item with three amazing PlayStyle+ traits.

