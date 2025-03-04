EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the FUT Birthday event, based on information released by @FutSheriff on X. The Portuguese striker was part of the Birthday event in FIFA 22, and this item could serve as a throwback to that amazing version.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar is regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the sport. He has also been a massive fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team, receiving multiple overpowered versions over the years. The leaked EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC could be the latest such addition, boosting his viability in the current meta as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

The EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

The legendary Portuguese attacker was part of the FIFA 22 FUT Birthday promo, receiving a 94-rated item with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. The EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC could potentially be similar, which would make him an amazing striker under the FC IQ system.

He already possesses a Team of the Year item and a Globetrotters version in Ultimate Team this year. While his SBC item might not be as impressive as the TOTY version, it should eclipse the Globetrotters item with the right upgrades to his stats and PlayStyles.

What will the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked SBC item are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction, suggesting he will be 93-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 94

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 40

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Power Shot+ and Aerial+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a striker in the current meta.

How much will the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an item, as his overall rating and stats have not been confirmed. However, if the rumored stats prove to be accurate, he will be much better than his Globetrotters item, which costs around 700,000 coins in the transfer market. With his TOTY version being worth four million coins, a price of around 1.5 to 2 million coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

