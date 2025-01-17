EA FC 25 Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA Sports is expected to soon release the EA FC 25 Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, as per FutCoinShop on X. The former Welsh forward won several European trophies in his tenure with Real Madrid. Hence, his arrival as a TOTY Icon candidate is quite justified.

EA has already revealed the starting XI lineup of the EA FC 25 TOTY squad. If the rumor regarding Bale's Icon turns out to be accurate, it'll add an extra layer of excitement for gamers. This article will explore all the necessary leaked details we have on Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@FutCoinShop. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC has been leaked on X by FutCoinShop

As mentioned, Garth Bale might receive his first-ever TOTY Icon in EA FC 25. Rumoredly an Icon card, it's expected to be one of the highly sought-after acquisitions considering its predicted stats. Usually, Icon cards boost the overall chemistry of any Ultimate Team squad, and Bale's version will be no exception.

Currently, Real Madrid's former #11 has only one Base Icon card featuring an 88 overall rating. Interestingly, Bale received his first-ever Icon card in this iteration of EA FC. Now that the TOTY promo is knocking on the doors, EA is expected to honor his football legacy with another boosted version.

As per FutCoinShop, the Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC will feature a 90-rated (overall) TOTY Icon card of the former Welsh winger boasting slightly upgraded attributes across the board. Here are the predicted stats:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 66

Physicality: 80

On top of that, many content leakers have predicted that the FC 25 TOTY cards are expected to receive two PlayStyle+ traits. As a result, Gareth Bale's card might not be an exception.

According to FutCoinTrader, Bale is rumored to possess Rapid+ and a Power Shot+ playstyle traits, making him an ideal winger in the current meta. While his existing card lacks great dribbling and weak foot attributes, the leaked version is likely to cover those drawbacks.

How much could the EA FC 25 Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC cost?

Since the attributes for the Gareth Bale TOTY Icon SBC are speculative, we are unable to predict the exact price point. However, based on his current 88-rated Base Icon item, the estimated cost could be around 750,000 to 850,000 EA FC Coins. It would be a reasonable price if EA fixes his weak foot stats in the rumored version.

For more TOTY-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

