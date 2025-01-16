EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff — one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such information. The Spanish legend is rumored to receive a boosted version during the upcoming Team of the Year promo, and will potentially receive two PlayStyle+ traits as well.

The legendary shot-stopper is often regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football history. He won a lot of trophies and individual accolades during his time at Real Madrid, making him an ideal candidate to receive a Team of the Year Icon version.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Icons are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in Ultimate Team. Not only do they have exceptional stats and in-game abilities, but they also provide a massive chemistry boost to the entire squad. This makes the EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC even more exciting — as he will be extremely useful for squad building.

The Spanish legend has a base overall rating of 90 in the latest title, and his leaked Team of the Year Icon version will be much better. The Team of the Year promo is renowned for featuring massive upgrades to the featured players, which will make the EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC item even more overpowered.

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Diving: 93

Handling: 91

Kicking: 89

Reflexes: 96

Speed: 72

Positioning: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Far Reach+ and Footwork+ PlayStyles, which will further boost his shot-stopping abilities. With Team of the Year items being confirmed to possess three Playstyle+ traits, this will likely apply to TOTY Icons as well.

How much will the EA FC 25 Iker Casillas TOTY Icon SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as his stats are purely speculative. His base 90-rated item costs around 230,000 coins in the transfer market, so a price of around 400,000 to 500,000 coins might be reasonable for a boosted version that has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Overall, there is plenty of exciting content scheduled to arrive during the upcoming promo in Ultimate Team.

