EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC in Ultimate Team during the ongoing TOTY Warmup phase, allowing gamers to get their hands on this amazing French Icon. While he has the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier midfielder on the virtual pitch, the SBC also comes at a very high cost.
The Thunderstruck promo was released during the Black Friday celebrations in Ultimate Team. The promo roster included Icons as well, with the former Arsenal legend receiving an 89-rated item. He has now received further upgrades and is 90-rated with additional roles and PlayStyles, making the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC even more tempting.
All tasks of the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC
Similar to the recently released Jaap Stam SBC, the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements of all the segments:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
League legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top-Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
86-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad (x2)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad (x3)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad (x3)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC even more expensive than anticipated.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy from the transfer market before the Team of the Year promo begins to complete the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC in the most optimal way possible:
Les Bleus
- Declan Rice: 87
- Laura Freigang: 86
- Vitinha: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Federico Dimarco: 84
- Kingsley Coman: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Dani Olmo: 84
- Benjamin Pavard: 84
- Eduardo Camavinga: 83
League legend
- Declan Rice: 87
- Laura Freigang: 86
- Vitinha: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Federico Dimarco: 84
- Kingsley Coman: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Dani Olmo: 84
- Benjamin Pavard: 84
- Eduardo Camavinga: 83
Top-Notch
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
86-rated squad
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
87-rated squad (x2)
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
88-rated squad (x3)
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
89-rated squad (x3)
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Patrick Vieira Thunderstruck SBC is around 1.3 million coins, which is reasonable for an elite-tier defensive midfielder.