EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, and it provides the latest step in the process of unlocking an incredible Team of the Year level center-back. It is part of the TOTY Cup objective and can be unlocked by winning 15 games in this Live Friendly mode. While this is quite a demanding grind, the upgrades on offer are worth it.

The TOTY EVO Star EVOs are a set of six Evolutions that each boost an individual face stat of any center-back of your choice. By completing all six Evolutions, gamers will be able to get their hands on their very own Team of the Year defender in UItimate Team. The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution in particular offers a boost to shooting stats and traits.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution:

Position: CB

PlayStyles: Max 10

Rarity: TOTY Honorable Mentions Evolution

These requirements mean that only players initially used in the TOTY EVO Star 1 EVO can be used in this latest Evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution

Buongiorno is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

Here are some of the best meta options to use for the entire chain:

Raphael Varane: 87

William Saliba: 87

Alessandro Buongiorno: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Nemanja Vidic: 87

Marc Guehi: 87

Sol Campbell: 87

Jonathan Tah: 87

Eder Militao: 86

Ledley King: 86

All these players will become top-tier center-backs in the current meta of the game under the FC IQ system with the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Just like the recently released NumeroFUT Surge EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 4 Evolution also has two levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Attack positioning +20 (Max 80)

Shot power +55 (Max 86)

Long Shots +55 (Max 86)

Volleys +20 (Max 75)

Penalties +20 (Max 75)

Weak Foot +1 star

Level 2 upgrades:

Attack positioning +20 (Max 80)

Finishing +40 (Max 75)

Volleys +20 (Max 75)

Penalties +20 (Max 75)

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle Power Shot

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rivals, Rush, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these amazing upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

