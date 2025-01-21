EA FC 25 leaks: Viktor Gyokeres TOTY Honourable Mentions is rumored to join Ultimate Team

According to a recent X post from FutSheriff, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is rumored to drop either as an SBC or an Objective reward in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team soon. Sporting CP's #9 failed to secure a spot either in the EA FC 25 TOTY main squad or among the 12th-man nominees. However, his records for the domestic club speak volumes of his talent.

As a result of Gyokeres' brilliant performance, EA is expected to drop a TOTY Honourable Mentions card for the Swedish striker. This article will explore all the leaked details related to potentially upcoming Viktor Gyokeres TOTY Honourable Mentions card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be a part of the TOTY Honourable Mentions

Sporting CP's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently one of the highly sought-after forwards in European football. Despite his incredible performance in the Portuguese domestic league, he failed to secure a spot in both the EA FC 25 TOTY main squad and the list of 12th-man nominees.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 appearances in the 2023/24 season. In the 2024/25 campaign, he already scored 33 goals in 31 appearances. As a testament to his excellent performance, EA is likely to add a TOTY Honorable Mentions card either as an SBC or an Objective Reward.

Regardless of the type, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks to access the Swedish forward's exclusive TOTY card.

Currently, Viktor Gyokeres possesses three special items apart from his 84-rated rare gold card. Here are the items:

TOTW Gyokeres: 87

TOTW Gyokeres: 88

Thunderstruck Gyokeres: 90

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, he'll receive his first-ever TOTY card in this iteration of EA FC — an item that is likely to be be highly valued on the virtual field.

What could Viktor Gyokeres' TOTY Honourable Mentions card look like?

Since EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything regarding Gyokeres' special TOTY card, we can't confirm the attributes. However, FutSheriff has already predicted that the player is expected to receive a 91-rated (overall) ST card with the following attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 90

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 45

Physicality: 95

On top of that, he'll also possess Rapid+ and Power Shot+ playstyle traits, making him the ideal choice as a Striker. Moreover, having 94 Pace and 95 Physicality in the front will make him a force to be reckoned with.

If EA introduces Gyokeres as a TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC, the item could get an estimated price of 150,000 to 300,000 EA FC Coins.

