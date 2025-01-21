  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 leaks: Viktor Gyokeres TOTY Honourable Mentions is rumored to join Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 leaks: Viktor Gyokeres TOTY Honourable Mentions is rumored to join Ultimate Team

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Jan 21, 2025 16:32 GMT
Viktor Gyokeres could receive a TOTY Honourable Mentions card (Image via EA Sports)
Viktor Gyokeres could receive a TOTY Honourable Mentions card (Image via EA Sports)

According to a recent X post from FutSheriff, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is rumored to drop either as an SBC or an Objective reward in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team soon. Sporting CP's #9 failed to secure a spot either in the EA FC 25 TOTY main squad or among the 12th-man nominees. However, his records for the domestic club speak volumes of his talent.

As a result of Gyokeres' brilliant performance, EA is expected to drop a TOTY Honourable Mentions card for the Swedish striker. This article will explore all the leaked details related to potentially upcoming Viktor Gyokeres TOTY Honourable Mentions card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be a part of the TOTY Honourable Mentions

Sporting CP's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently one of the highly sought-after forwards in European football. Despite his incredible performance in the Portuguese domestic league, he failed to secure a spot in both the EA FC 25 TOTY main squad and the list of 12th-man nominees.

also-read-trending Trending

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 appearances in the 2023/24 season. In the 2024/25 campaign, he already scored 33 goals in 31 appearances. As a testament to his excellent performance, EA is likely to add a TOTY Honorable Mentions card either as an SBC or an Objective Reward.

Regardless of the type, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks to access the Swedish forward's exclusive TOTY card.

Read more: Marquinhos TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC

Currently, Viktor Gyokeres possesses three special items apart from his 84-rated rare gold card. Here are the items:

  • TOTW Gyokeres: 87
  • TOTW Gyokeres: 88
  • Thunderstruck Gyokeres: 90

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, he'll receive his first-ever TOTY card in this iteration of EA FC — an item that is likely to be be highly valued on the virtual field.

What could Viktor Gyokeres' TOTY Honourable Mentions card look like?

Since EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything regarding Gyokeres' special TOTY card, we can't confirm the attributes. However, FutSheriff has already predicted that the player is expected to receive a 91-rated (overall) ST card with the following attributes:

  • Pace: 94
  • Shooting: 90
  • Passing: 77
  • Dribbling: 88
  • Defending: 45
  • Physicality: 95

On top of that, he'll also possess Rapid+ and Power Shot+ playstyle traits, making him the ideal choice as a Striker. Moreover, having 94 Pace and 95 Physicality in the front will make him a force to be reckoned with.

Also Read: Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC

If EA introduces Gyokeres as a TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC, the item could get an estimated price of 150,000 to 300,000 EA FC Coins.

For more TOTY-related leaks and news, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी