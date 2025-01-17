  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Jan 17, 2025 03:50 GMT
Marquinhos could arrive as TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC in FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports is rumored to introduce the EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team. Initially, the Brazilian defender was a nominee in the EA FC 25 TOTY event. Based on EA Sports' reveal post, he failed to secure his place in the main lineup. However, considering his contributions in the domestic league, the developer might consider an SBC card for him in the honorable mentions category.

This article sheds light on every detail we have on the potentially upcoming Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@FutCoinShop. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked by FutCoinShop

Marquinhos is one of the key players for PSG, with his contributions helping his team win the Ligue 1 title in the 2023/24 season. He's regarded as one of the best defenders in the European scene but hasn't really made it to the meta-player squad in EA FC 25. However, the attributes of his existing cards are quite alluring.

Marquinhos was an EA FC 25 TOTY nominee in the defender category. However, he failed to secure any place in the starting XI of the squad. However, one can't deny his contributions to PSG.

EA is expected to add a few promising faces to their TOTY Honorable Mentions category, and the PSG captain is believed to be in that group.

Currently, the Brazilian has two special items apart from his rare gold card — a Total Rush and an Ultimate Succession version.

If the rumor from FutCoinShop turns out to be true, Marquinhos will receive a slightly upgraded TOTY Honorable Mentions card in Ultimate Team.

What could the EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports has yet to release any official information related to the Team Of The Year SBC cards. However, FutCoinShop predicted all the attributes and playstyles across the board. According to their post, Marquinhos is rumored to get a 93 overall rating with the following stats:

  • Pace: 86
  • Shooting: 65
  • Passing: 83
  • Dribbling: 80
  • Defending: 95
  • Physicality: 90

Moreover, Marquinhos is likely to receive Aerial+ and Intercept+ Playstyle traits, making him an ideal last-man defender for gamers who mostly use Ligue 1 player cards on their Ultimate Team.

How much could the EA FC 25 Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

Currently, Marquinhos' highest-rated Ultimate Succession card costs around 92,000 EA FC Coins. It'll be hard to predict the exact price of his SBC item.

However, based on the predicted attributes by FutCoinShop, the Marquinhos TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is expected to cost around 100,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
