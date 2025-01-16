EA FC 25 leaks: Georges Mikautadze rumored as TOTY Honorable Mentions objective

Based on a recent X post from AsyFutTrader, Georges Mikautadze is rumored to drop as a TOTY Honorable Mentions Objective in Ultimate Team. EA Sports usually drops the Team of the Year Honorable Mention cards right after the full reveal of the TOTY squad.

The cards are generally given to the footballers who couldn't make it to the TOTY main squad but have shown phenomenal performance throughout the year.

Based on the criteria, the Georgian-French center-forward might receive a TOTY Honorable Mentions card. Gamers might have to complete a certain set of tasks to access their TOTY card.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the leaked details regarding Georges Mikautadze's TOTY special item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/AsyFutTrader. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Georges Mikautadze could arrive as an EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions objective

As mentioned earlier, Lyon's number 69, Georges Mikautadze, is likely to receive his first-ever special TOTY item in EA FC 25. The Georgian striker has shown phenomenal performances and maintained great individual stats for his team across all European tournaments.

Despite appearing for only 20 matches, he bagged 13 goals in Ligue 1, placing himself among the top 10 goal scorers of the tournament. On top of that, he helped Georgia secure their place in the RO16 of EURO 2024, by scoring a total of three goals and one assist in his three group-stage matches.

EA Sports is expected to add Mikautadze's TOTY Honorable Mentions card as a testament to his achievements in both domestic and international levels. Since the leaks suggest he might arrive as an objective card, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks to get their hands on the likes of Mikautadze's special card.

As of this writing, Georges has only one 77-rated (overall) rare gold card. However, he's eligible for several evolutions, among which the Number 8 stands out to be the best. If the rumor from AsyFutTrader turns out to be true, Mikautadze will get a 90-rated (overall) ST card, increasing his usability in Ligue 1-based Ultimate Teams.

What could the Georges Mikautadze TOTY Honorable Mentions card look like?

As per AsyFutTrader, Lyon's center forward is expected to receive a 90-rated (overall) ST card with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 53

Physicality: 84

On top of that, AsyFutTrader also predicted that he's rumored to receive a First Touch+ playstyle trait, making the card quite effective in terms of ball control. However, the EA FC community has shown heavy discontent over the card, since the TOTY cards are supposed to get at least two PlayStyles+.

Based on the X post, Mikautadze is expected to receive only one. Since it's a TOTY Honorable Mentions card, EA Sports might consider introducing these cards with two PlayStyles+.

