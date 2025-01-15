  • home icon
By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Jan 15, 2025 23:16 GMT
De Bruyne might drop as a TOTY Flashback SBC (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC is rumored to drop on Ultimate Team Servers soon, according to a recent X post by FutSheriff. Although Manchester City's #17 has missed the TOTY nominee spot, he's expected to receive his first-ever TOTY SBC edition in this iteration.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Belgian midfielder will get his third-ever special item in-game. Since it'll be a Team of the Year flashback SBC, he's expected to receive a few upgraded attributes across the board.

Keeping that in mind, this article covers all the leaked information we have on the Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media by FutSheriff

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the key players of the Manchester City squad over the years. His performance in several European leagues, especially the Premier League, has been outstanding.

However, KDB's 2022/23 season stands out as he helped Manchester City win their first-ever continental treble. He was also the top assist provider in the Premier League that season.

EA Sports is expected to release the Kevin De Buyne TOTY Flashback SBC as a testament to this performance.

Currently, KDB has two special items apart from his rare gold 90-rated cards. Here are the cards:

  • KDB Trailblazers: 91
  • KDB Thunderstruck: 93

If the rumor by FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, his TOTY Flashback card will have the highest overall rating compared to his existing cards in the EA FC 25 transfer market.

What could the EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC look like?

Although EA Sports hasn't revealed any information related to the TOTY Flashback card, FutSheriff has predicted Kevin De Bruyne's attributes. Based on their X post, the Belgian will receive a 94-rated (overall) CM card. Here are the predicted attributes across the board:

  • Pace: 85
  • Shooting: 92
  • Passing: 97
  • Dribbling: 92
  • Defending: 73
  • Physicality: 83

On top of that, De Bruyne's special card is expected to receive two PlayStyles+ traits — Incisive Pass+ and Finesse Shot+, making it fit into the playmaker position on anyone's Ultimate Team. The midfielder has a higher potential to be a meta card following the release of EA FC 25 TOTY.

Note: This section will be updated as soon as EA Sports officially announces anything regarding KDB's TOTY SBC item.

How much could the EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC cost?

Since De Bruyne's highest-rated card Thunderstruck KDB costs around 1,255,000 EA FC Coins, the Kevin De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC could potentially cost around 1,500,000 to 2,000,000 EA FC Coins. However, since there's no official confirmation from EA, you should take this information with a grain of salt.

For more leaked content regarding the TOTY promo and SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
