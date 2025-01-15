All leaked EA FC 25 TOTY players

Team of the Year is just around the corner in Ultimate Team, and multiple EA FC 25 TOTY players have been leaked on social media. Based on information provided by X/EASportsFCLeak, the entire male roster has been leaked. X/FUTPoliceLeaks has also provided some insight into the female lineup by leaking some of the biggest inclusions.

Team of the Year is undoubtedly one of the biggest promos of the year. The special items released during the promo are always elite-tier and have the stats required to be overpowered in their respective positions.

If the latest leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 TOTY players have the potential to be the best versions in the game yet.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/FUTPoliceLeaks and X/EASportsFCLeak.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 TOTY players have been leaked on social media

Team of the Year voting was released by EA Sports earlier, with the best performers in the sport being nominated. While players like Rodri, Aitana Bonmati, and Vinicius Junior were almost certain to be included, there was plenty of debate surrounding the other spots on the roster. The EA FC 25 TOTY players have now been leaked, and there are some surprise inclusions in the squad.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is arguably the most surprising inclusion, as the Frenchman has been underwhelming compared to his usual standards. His 91-rated base version and various special items are regarded as the best attackers in Ultimate Team, and a potential Team of the Year item will boost him even further.

Expand Tweet

Here are all the leaked male EA FC 25 TOTY players:

GK: Emiliano Martinez

LB: Alejandro Grimaldo

CB: Virgil van Dijk

CB: William Saliba

RB: Dani Carvajal

CM: Jude Bellingham

CDM: Rodri

CAM: Cole Palmer

LW: Vinicius Junior

ST: Kylian Mbappe

RW: Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are prominently featured in this list with four inclusions, which comes as no surprise after their stellar campaign last season, where they won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is also rumored to receive his first Team of the Year item in Ultimate Team, which is a testament to how amazing he was in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Unlike the men's roster, the entire female lineup has not been leaked so far. Here are all the leaked EA FC 25 TOTY players rumored to be part of the women's squad:

CM: Aitana Bonmati

CM: Alexia Putellas

LW: Guro Reiten

RW: Caroline Graham Hansen

With FC Barcelona Femini being the most dominant side in the world of women's football, it comes as no surprise that they have multiple representatives in this lineup as well.

Aitana Bonmati won the Balon d'Or for her consistent performances and is rumored to be part of Team of the Year alongside her teammates Putellas and Hansen. All three women are popular in Ultimate Team due to their overpowered stats.

Chelsea FC's Guro Reiten has also become a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch, with her Thunderstruck item being an exceptional attacker in the current meta of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback