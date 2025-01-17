EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on X by @FutSheriff, a reliable and popular account for such Ultimate Team-related leaks. The Spanish superstar has failed to make it into the Team of the Year roster for the second year in a row, despite being in the top three Ballon d'Or rankings. However, she could still receive a boosted item on the virtual pitch.

FC Barcelona Femini is undoubtedly the most dominant side in women's football, having won the Liga F and UWCL titles last season. Its offensive lineup is extremely impressive, so it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @FutSheriff/X.

The EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

The 21-year-old attacker is one of the most exciting prospects in the sport today. Despite being extremely young, she has taken the world of women's football by storm with her goalscoring and playmaking abilities. She is surprisingly low-rated in the latest title, with an Overall rating of 79. However, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC could give her the boost she needs to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

She already has a Track Stars item in Ultimate Team this year, which has an Overall rating of 87. However, players receive much bigger boosts during the Team of the Year event, so the rumored SBC item will definitely be much better.

What could the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC look like?

While the exact Overall rating and stats of the leaked SBC are not known, @FutSheriff predicts that she will be 90-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 90

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 58

Physicality: 87

This potential version of hers is also rumored to possess two PlayStyle+ traits like the newly added TOTY Icons, including the Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles. Both these traits are extremely overpowered in the game's current meta, and could make her an exceptional attacker under the FC IQ system.

How much could the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

Her Track Stars version costs around 250,000 coins in the transfer market, and this leaked SBC item will be much better in all aspects. With how overpowered her Pace stat is after the latest Gameplay Refresh Update, the EA FC 25 Salma Paralluelo TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC could reasonably cost around 700,000 to 800,000 coins.

While this is a steep price, a player of this caliber warrants such requirements, especially considering how easy it is to obtain fodder players at the moment.

