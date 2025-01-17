EA FC 25 Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Based on an X post from FutCoinShop, Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC is expected to be a part of Ultimate Team shortly. Although Bayern Munich's #6 failed to get any position in the starting XI of EA FC 25 TOTY, he might join the event as a form of SBC. If the rumor turns out to be accurate, he'll receive his third special item in this iteration.

This article highlights every leaked information we have about the EA FC 25 Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutCoinShop. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

Joshua Kimmich cuts an impressive figure in the German football scene. He has one of the most prolific CDM/RBs for Die Bayern. His 2019/20 season stands out to be the best season of his career so far, helping Bayern achieve a second treble. EA Sports is expected to introduce this card as a testament to his phenomenal performance that season.

Currently, the German player has two special cards in EA FC 25 — 87-rated TOTW and 88-rated Ultimate Succession. If FutCoinShop's prediction becomes true, he'll receive a few upgraded attributes compared to his existing cards in the market.

What could the EA FC 25 Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC look like?

EA Sports has yet to reveal any information related to the Flashback SBC. However, FutCoinShop on X predicted Kimmich Flashback's attributes across the board. Based on the information, he's expected to be a 92-rated (overall) CM with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 80

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 93

Physicality: 86

On top of that, Kimmich is rumored to receive Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+ playstyle traits, making him the ideal choice to use as a holding or deep-lying playmaker CDM. The midfielder has a high potential to be a fan-favorite CDM post-EA FC 25 TOTY release.

Note: This section will be updated as soon as EA Sports officially announces any information regarding Kimmich's Flashback SBC item.

How much could the EA FC 25 Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC cost?

Considering the current price point of Joshua Kimmich's most expensive Ultimate Succession item, the estimated price point of Joshua Kimmich TOTY Flashback SBC is around 120,000 to 160,000 EA FC Coins.

However, we can't confirm anything related to this SBC price since EA didn't post official information. Hence, you should take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt.

